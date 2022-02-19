Halle Berry stuns in gold monokini at the beach with trainer Peter Lee Thomas

Halle Berry shares new gold swimsuit pictures on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia



Halle Berry is aging like fine wine.

The Catwoman actress posted three new Instagram pictures featuring her in a gold cutout monokini.

The sexy snaps take place on the beach as Halle runs and frolics with trainer Peter Lee Thomas. The duo shows off their toned physiques and tease their fitness routines.

At 55 years old, Halle Berry is the picture of happiness and health.

Halley Berry posts three new swimsuit pictures on her Instagram page

Halle Berry sports an eye-catching gold monokini in a series of three new Instagram posts.

Halle’s hair features loose waves as she throws her head back in a smile. The 55-year-old actress displays toned legs and a flat stomach. The gold monokini reveals her shapely obliques.

Halle and her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas smile on the beach. The duo’s fit bodies are on full display. Apparently, the two want to teach fans how to get into shape.

Halle writes, “Head over to @respin NEXT FRIDAY for our first workout. No excuses… you got a week to get ready! Let’s re•spin our fit together! Happy Fitness Friday!”

In another post, she writes, “let’s get it this #FitnessFriday We’re counting on you! @peterleethomas.”

Halle also tagged her trainer Peter Lee Thomas and Respin, Halle Berry’s new venture.

Halle is air bound in another picture. She jumps in the air with her feet touching and writes, “jump over to @respin! No excuses this week! New #FitnessFriday workout with @peterleethomas and I, coming next Friday!”

Vivica A. Fox approves of the post, writing, “DAYUUMMNN HALLE!!”

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

What is Respin by Halle Berry?

Respin is a “digital health and wellness community created by Halle Berry.”

Halle’s digital wellness site shows recipes, wellness and fitness tips, and life hacks.

In one post, Halle describes her five steps to meditation practice.

The posts also reveal lifestyle pictures, motivational quotes, and self-care ideas.

Halle Berry stars in new movie Moonfall

Halle Berry’s latest box office entry is Moonfall with Patrick Wilson and John Bradley. For this apocalyptic film, the moon is knocked out of its orbit by a mysterious force. Earth faces impending doom as the moon heads in its trajectory.

Halle stars as Jo Fowler, a former NASA astronaut who believes she can save the world but only has two supporters, another astronaut, and a conspiracy theorist. Moonfall follows the trio as they embark on a journey to save the world.

Moonfall did poorly in its first week, earning just $10 million in the North American Box Office. Since the film cost $150 million to produce, some have called it a big failure.