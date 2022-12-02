Halle Berry sizzles in her best throwback bikini snaps

Halle Berry is gorgeous in throwback bikini pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Halle Berry has been going down memory lane recently with a series of sizzling bikini moments from some of her movies.

The 56-year-old beauty still maintains her stunning looks and promotes a healthy lifestyle platform, Respin, which she launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Halle made her directorial debut with the Netflix movie Bruised in which she plays an MMA fighter.

She subsequently signed a partnership deal with the streaming platform after the success of the movie which landed the Netflix #1 film of the week spot in the U.S. and has charted at #2 on the Top 10 Global English Film List after its release.

While she continues to make movies, the Academy-award-winning actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of Die Another Day in which she portrayed Jinx opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“….it’s been 20 years. Pierce Brosnan forever my BOND! @piercebrosnanofficial,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, she shared the iconic clip in which her character walks in an orange bikini, catching the attention of James Bond.

In another throwback snap, Halle shared a sizzling photo as Catwoman from the 2004 DC comic movie.

Last month, Halle shared some polaroids from the 1999 HBO biopic, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

She starred as the singer and actress in the lead role and made history as the first African American woman to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

“This #tbt I share with you what we affectionately called ‘The Dottie Body.’ Every piece of Dorothy Dandridge’s clothing given to me by her manager Earl Mills fit me perfectly!” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

She continued, “Here’s a look behind the curtain of my polaroid collection of costume fittings and shoot days! If you love Dottie like I do, enjoy!”

Halle Berry doesn’t use traditional weight for her workout routine

Halle shared her secrets to staying in good shape with home workouts and it doesn’t involve lifting any weight.

Last week on the Respin IG page, the actress is pictured in one of her heart-pumping workouts.

In the caption, she described how she gains muscle while staying lean by using resistance bands rather than traditional weights.

Halle described one of the benefits as being able to take them on the road so that she can stay active while she is out of town or working.

The Respin fitness store sells a variety of workout equipment suited for home workouts including yoga blocks, jump rope, and a variety of resistance bands.

Halle Berry set to star in upcoming thriller movie

Berry has been cast in the thriller Mother Land with acclaimed filmmaker Alexandre Aja set to direct the flick.

According to Deadline, the film follows a mother and her twin sons who have been haunted by an evil spirit for years.

“When one of the boys questions whether the evil is real, the family’s sacred bond is broken, and it becomes a fight for survival.”

It is set to begin production next year with the rest of the cast yet to be announced.