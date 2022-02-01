Halle Berry shows off killer curves and lots of skin in little black dress at the Moonfall premiere

Halle Berry showed off her curves and fit physique in a little black dress at the Moonfall premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

In her newest film, Halle Berry may be an astronaut, but that doesn’t stop her from being a supermodel on the red carpet.

At the Moonfall premiere Monday night, Berry’s appearance stunned fans when they saw the actress sporting a little black dress with lots of leg.

Halle Berry shows off stunning physique at Moonfall premiere

Halle Berry’s little black dress featured puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline that the actress tied together with a dainty silver necklace and glittering stiletto heels.

Moving past the plunging neckline, Berry’s toned legs were on full display.

When the actress turned to show off her look, fans could see the open sides of her dress that revealed major side-boob.

Halle Berry recently shared how to work out using a cooling towel, and it’s clear to fans that her workouts really work for her.

Her Instagram post is captioned, “Moonfall Premiere … can never go wrong with an LBD 😌 thank you @philosophyofficial!”

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, a brand that “celebrates the era of New Romanticism under the creative direction of Lorenzo Serafini,” is the designer of this little black dress. Fans agree that this dress was made for Halle Berry.

Halle Berry posed for many solo photos and a few photos alongside her co-star, Patrick Wilson.

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson act as astronauts in the upcoming film, Moonfall. Berry’s character is a former astronaut and NASA executive with a plan to save the world. In contrast, Wilson’s character is determined to help her despite his previous mistakes as an astronaut.

When will Moonfall be released?

Moonfall will be released in the United States this Friday.

Marca reports that filming was initially supposed to begin in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed production. The release date is now seven months later than initially planned.

Moonfall is an action-packed doomsday film full of adventure and suspense. The film’s plot focuses on preventing the moon from crashing into the earth when a mysterious force has knocked it from its orbit.

Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is a NASA executive and former astronaut who is confident that she knows how to save the world. However, only two people believe her: astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley). The three of them decide to work together to save the planet and everyone they love.

As the trio heads into space to save the planet, they begin to wonder if the moon is the real threat or if something larger is at play.

Alongside Berry, Wilson, and Bradley, the cast includes Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, and Kelly Yu. Roland Emmerich directed the film and wrote the film alongside Spenser Cohen and Harald Kloser.

Moonfall won’t be available for streaming upon release but will be in theaters across the United States on February 4, 2022.