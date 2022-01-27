Halle Berry shows off her sexy side with new topless pic shared to Instagram

Halle Berry continues to show off her fit physique at age 55, posting a topless snap recently to her social media account. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Halle Berry showed off her incredibly fit physique in a sexy post shared to her Instagram page.

Halle Berry absolutely glowed while posing topless

The Bruised star, 55, posted a topless snap to her social media site today, looking as fit as ever as she showed off her glowing, shirtless backside while rocking flattering blue jeans on the bottom.

Standing on a set of bricked steps, the actress was a stunner against the red staircase with a brilliant blue sky above her that really made the photo a true work of art.

Halle captioned the shot with, “the sky is not the limit, your mind is..”

She received an outpouring of praise from her followers.

Halle recently wrapped up directing and starring in Bruised

The former beauty pageant winner, and social media heavyweight, had been working hard last year on her newest film about a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption in the boxing ring.

The role took Halle months to physically prepare for as she took center-stage on screen and behind the camera for her first directing credit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The film saw so much success in the box office that Netflix quickly offered the Oscar-winner a multi-picture deal, according to Variety.

While Netflix did not offer up any details regarding the nature of the projects, the company has revealed that the actress will star in two of its upcoming movies outside the deal; The Mothership and Our Man From Jersey.

Halle’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, recently talked about what it would take to marry her

As her movie career continues to shine, Halle has also seen success in her personal life with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

The musician opened up recently about marrying the actress, talking to Domenick Nati on his show about his love for Halle while saying that he might marry her if his song Automatic Woman snags an Oscar.

Wedding rumors were abundant after Halle and Van shared an Instagram post that showed the pair standing in what looked like a chapel of some sort, with Halle wearing a large flower crown as the two kissed.

The shot was captioned “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” and the picture immediately got the internet buzzing about the two secretly marrying.

Much to fans’ disappointment, the photo was not wedding-related at all and was merely a joke.

Should Van’s song win big at the Academy Awards fans are surely going to be eager to see him stick to his word and make his relationship with Halle truly official.