Halle Berry looked breathtakingly beautiful in a must-see bikini photo.

The actress and model loves to soak up the sun and show off bikini photos when the mood strikes.

In a recent share, Halle crossed her toned legs as she donned a black bikini which she paired with a dark tiger-print beach robe.

The Monster’s Ball actress, who owns a beachfront home in Malibu, posed while sitting on stairs.

She accessorized the sultry look with a gold necklace and oversized sunglasses.

Halle shared the photo with her 8.3 million followers and sent an inspirational message by quoting New York Times Best Selling author r.h. Sin in the caption.

“some women fear the fire some women simply become it .. – @r.h.sin”

The stunning photo appears to be a throwback from last month when she rocked the pixie cut with blonde highlights.

The beauty debuted a new curly hairstyle done by Kiyah Wright earlier this month at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with her longtime boyfriend, Van Hunt.

Halle Berry experiments with nutrition with a new Fitness Friday workout

Halle shared another hardcore workout video last Friday in which her personal trainer put her through a dumbbell workout.

In the caption, the fitness enthusiast broke down what she is going through in the workout.

“It’s #fitnessfriday once again! @PeterLeethomas put me through a simple dumbbell workout, but let me tell you it was an AB BURNER! And if you wanna know what that hard-to-drink liquid is and why I’m drinking it, head to @respin and get all the deets,” she wrote, continuing:

“Plus get my actual workout and a new smoothie recipe by my nutritionist @BeWellByKelly. Let’s keep getting fit together! 💪🏽”

In the clip, Halle is seen drinking a liquid supplement before stretching for her workout.

The Hollywood starlet uses the jump rope to burn calories before picking up the dumbbells for an array of tough exercises.

Halle performed the workouts with perfect form and didn’t seem out of breath despite the intensity.

Halle Berry’s rē•spin reveals liquid supplement from her workout video

Halle’s wellness and lifestyle brand, rē•spin, revealed the liquid supplement she struggled to get down in her workout video.

In an Instagram post, rē•spin wrote that Halle started taking Ketone-IQ six weeks into fer fitness transformation for a movie role.

The caption explains that “It’s a liquid supplement that supplies the body with 10 grams of ketones to support energy, focus, endurance, and fat-burning.”

Ketone-IQ shots offer 10g of ketones, targeting people on a ketogenic diet.