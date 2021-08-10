Halle Berry looks smoking hot as she poses with her curly hair down and bares some skin in cover shoot for EW

Halle Berry showed off her svelte figure and stunning complexion in the recent cover shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Halle Berry got super glam for a cover shoot with Entertainment Weekly, and the actress seriously brought the heat.

The X-Men and John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum film star, 54, gave fans the chills after sharing the stunning series of photos from the shoot.

Halle Berry brought the heat for her cover shoot

With her curly hair down in every pic and appearing to be wet in two of the four snaps, the actress was a vision in a gold, midriff-baring, waterfall-esque top with circular coin-looking pieces forming into a V-shape down her midsection.

A dark leather-looking jacket was draped over her shoulder, and her eyes were captivating with a smoky hue of eyeshadow outlining them.

In the next shot, Halle wore an electrifying metallic silver suit, with her chest exposed just enough to give some sexiness to the ensemble.

The third pic gave a better close-up of the actress donning the gold coin outfit, her head tilted upwards and her eyes closed to reveal some matching, shimmery gold eyelids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the final shot, Halle got up close and personal, showing off her seemingly ageless complexion as she rested a leather glove adorned hand underneath her chin, her luscious locks framing her face as the curls cascaded down.

Fans were totally here for the glamorous shots, and one person mentioned Beyonce as they commented on the two celebs really “serving looks.”

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

The comment appears to be referencing a post from the singer sharing her equally jaw-dropping cover shoot with Bazaar magazine.

Halle seems to have no trouble showing off her beauty on Instagram

No stranger to serving up some hot looks, Halle recently wowed fans with a post of herself wearing zebra-striped glasses and a faux fur coat.

Previously in 2019, the actress served up a head-turning look as she posed topless with just a denim jacket on.

Halle set the internet ablaze with rumors after showing up to the 2021 Oscars with a bobbed haircut and rocking some baby bangs but then posting a shot with long hair again just a week later.

Aside from burning up the web with her steamy and gorgeous posts, the Oscar winner is awaiting the release of her directorial debut film Bruised, in which she also plays a starring role.

Bruised is scheduled to be released onto Netflix on November 24.