Halle Berry was a beauty on the beach as she relaxed in a string bikini in a recent photo.

The actress recently enjoyed a beach day, sending her followers an inspirational quote in the process.

In the new snap, Halle appeared to be in her Malibu beachfront home and gave a glimpse of the picturesque beach.

She wore a black string bikini and a beach robe, which hung off one of her shoulders as she posed on her balcony.

Halle had a drink in hand as she closed her eyes for the snap, with one of her legs slightly lifted.

The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast, looked toned in the bikini with youthful skin and admirable proportions.

The Oscar-winning actor shared the photo with her 8.4 million Instagram followers, adding in the caption, “Keeping my spirits up ✨.”

Halle Berry tried new workouts for another Fitness Friday

Halle constantly changes up her workout routine, and her latest Fitness Friday post is no exception.

The actress, alongside her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas, released another hardcore workout.

“It’s #fitnessfriday and this week I’m @respin-ning my body with the freaky complex 😂 ! What I love about @peterleethomas is he comes up with new exercises that give me new ways to challenge myself and keep the workouts fun!” she wrote, continuing:

“So let’s get it and head on over to @respin to get your freak on and my favorite lemon basil halibut recipe! 💪🏽”

In the clip, Halle works with dumbells for a full-body workout, combining squats, pushups, and other workouts targeting her abs and arms.

The Monster’s Ball star dropped the weights for a cardio routine, in which she touches her leg with alternative hands while moving forward.

Halle performed walking lunges with the dumbbell and ended the workout with an exercise ball.

Halle Berry attended the Vanity Fair party at the Oscars in a minidress

Halle Berry stunned in a leggy black dress as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party in Beverly Hills last month.

Halle shared photos on her Instagram, including two stunning red carpet photos.

In the second slide, Halle shared a short clip of getting her makeup done, and in the final slide, she gave a view of her dress before she put it on.

The dress featured a semi-sheer detail and came above her knees, making her legs visible.

The glamorous dress was decorated with sequins, and she completed the look by boosting her height with gold open-toe heels.

Halle accessorized the look with gold earrings, silver bracelets, and a matching ring. She went for a soft glam to show her natural beauty.

She stuck to her classic short hair, which was styled in curls.