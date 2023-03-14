After attending the Oscars in amazing style, Halle Berry showed up for the afterparty in another dazzling number.

She attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt. Both looked absolutely radiant beside each other as their smiles lit up the entire room.

Halle rocked a sheer black minidress with a lacy exterior and what looked to be a black leotard underneath. The entire ensemble was strapless, and the dress was decorated with black bows.

Her hair was in the same curly pixie cut that she wore for the main event, with the voluminous locks perfectly framing her face. Of course, her makeup was also gorgeous, with nude lips, dark lashes, and light eyeshadow.

The actress carried a sparkling silver handbag, and she accessorized her look with silver bracelets and earrings. She elevated her look even further with shiny gold stiletto heels.

Van’s outfit was just as stylish, with a fitted black suit that he matched with a little black bowtie. The bowtie was perfectly coordinated with the bows on Halle’s dress, and the two complemented each other even more.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt turn up the style for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Halle Berry presented at the Oscars

Halle’s outfit was on point as she was a presenter at the Oscars in a form-fitting white gown that was embellished with glitzy roses. The gown featured a cutout in the bodice and a thigh-high slit that showed off the entirety of her incredible legs.

She presented the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars alongside Jessica Chastain, who also looked gorgeous in a sparkling silver gown that was strapless and featured a plunging neckline.

Halle was beyond excited to present at the Oscars and even more excited to witness the first-ever Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar, the talented Michelle Yeoh.

Halle gushed about the experience in her Instagram caption, “It was an honor to present, alongside @jessicachastain, @michelleyeoh_official with her HISTORIC Oscar for Best Actress! This was a long time coming and a moment I will forever hold dear!”

Michelle certainly deserves every win that comes her way and she gave a spectacular performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Halle Berry promotes Charlotte Tilbury makeup

Halle had a glam squad helping her look amazing for the big Oscars day, and she posted to Instagram to shout out the makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

Her makeup looked fantastic, with rosy blush, perfect contour and highlights, defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, dark lashes, and glossy nude lips.

Overall, Halle’s makeup let her glow even brighter and showed off her brilliant complexion. Her post included a video that showed someone dabbing on a bit of Charlotte Tilbury highlighter to give her that extra star quality.

She included in her caption, “Living for this @charlottetilbury glam for #Oscars95.”

The makeup brand was likely happy with the promotion, as the post earned over 150,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.