Halle Berry looked like a vision at the Oscars, Sunday night. She was there to present the award for best actress, to Michelle Yeoh. Halle stunned in a gorgeous white dress, easily stealing the show.

Halle’s dress was designed by Tamara Ralph and looked like it was made just for her. The ensemble featured a keyhole cutout, a high neckline, and gold roses along the neck and hip.

There was ruching along the waist as well as a high slit that showed off the star’s long legs.

She paired it with gold platform heels to add to her 5’5 frame.

The Kidnapped star kept the accessories simple with gold hoops and a few matching rings to let the dress do the talking.

For her hair, she went for a fresh look sporting an asymmetrical bob with blond highlights that complemented her features perfectly. She had a sultry makeup look with deep smokey eyes and brown lipstick.

Halle Berry arriving at the Oscars. Pic credit: ABC

Halle Berry uses Re-spin to document her fitness journey

Halle Berry has always made it a priority to remain in the best shape she could be. The 54-year-old is known for having a healthy lifestyle and decided to share it with her fans, on her platform Re-spin.

According to her website, she created the platform to educate readers on how they can form and plan their own health and wellness journey. On the website, her fans can shop for products as well as get a peek at what Halle does to keep her enviable physique.

In an interview with People, she explained there was a time when she didn’t exercise and had to learn to make it a priority. “I’ve made it my mission to find time in the day to exercise, get work done, and be a mom,” she told the publication.

She went on to say, “I think during COVID, it’s been easy to forget the time in our day to be active because we just can’t do the things that we used to do and it’s hard to find ways to do that at home.”

Halle Berry celebrates her throwback dress

Oscar night has always been historic for the award-winning actress, and recently she has been given something new to celebrate. It has been announced that her iconic 2002 dress will be honored at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

That night she won the trophy for Best Actress for the movie Monster’s Ball, making her the first black actress to win the category. The historic dress featured a mesh top with embroidered flower detailing.

The skirt of the dress was made from a rich Bordeaux material that had an extravagant train behind it.

For her hair, she wore her iconic pixie cut, with beautiful gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick.