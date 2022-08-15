Halle Berry ‘grateful’ on her birthday as she stuns with gray curls and lacy top

Halle Berry showed off her sexier side in celebration of her recent birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halle Berry rang in her 56th birthday in style as she shared a sizzling snap on her Instagram page while celebrating making another trip around the sun.

The Bruised and X-Men star spread gratitude for the birthday love she received on August 14th, posting a gorgeous snap on her social media page while saying “feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!”

Halle defied age as she leaned back on what appeared to be an outdoor porch sofa, giving all the summertime and confidence vibes possible as she sported a lacy lingerie top without a bra.

With the black top showing lots of skin, Halle completed the look with a stunning hair-do, allowing her luscious curls to cascade freely from the crown of her head to just above her eyebrows.

Having recently posted snaps of some freshly-colored purple waves just one week prior, Halle seems to have returned to a more muted tone, her tresses shining with a subtle gray hue.

Continuing to enjoy the cut she debuted at the Critics’ Choice Awards in March, Halle let her natural beauty shine through as she left her curls alone to do what they wanted and showed her glowing facial features with a minimal make-up look.

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are still going strong

While Halle soaks up all the birthday love, she continues to make waves with her love life and acting career.

Following a string of drama-filled relationships, and three failed marriages, Halle appears to have found her match in musician Van Hunt as the duo keeps staying strong almost two years into their romance.

In January a source told People magazine that the pair were still going strong.

“Halle has found a soulmate in Van. She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship,” the insider said.

“Halle seems incredibly happy,” added another insider close to the pair. “Right from the start, they had great chemistry. You could tell that Halle was pretty crazy about him.”

Halle Berry reveals her fitness secrets

In a 2020 interview with Women’s Health, Halle shared her personal secrets to staying so fit and trim as a busy actress and mom of two, revealing that crunches and sit-ups are not part of her workout regimen.

“My average workout these days doesn’t involve a single situp or crunch… One abs move I do incorporate into my workouts pretty often is planks. I never did planks back in the day, but they’ve made a huge difference for my core strength and definition,” she said.

In a later Instagram post, Halle also talked up her love of boxing, which she discovered long before taking on the role of boxer Jackie Justice in Bruised.

“Boxing is still considered one of the best full-body workouts,” Halle wrote.

“You’ll sculpt every muscle and burn major calories and fat. It dramatically decreases stress levels, develops hand-eye coordination, and builds confidence and discipline. But most importantly… you’ll never stop learning.”