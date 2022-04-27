Halle Berry goes open-chested in braless jumpsuit

Halle Berry posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Halle Berry is showing the 20-somethings they can shove it as she stuns in an open-chested jumpsuit, one she’s saying is “perfect.”

The 55-year-old Oscar winner today updated her Instagram with a beyond-glam look as she went sparkly, and it definitely wasn’t her usual workout gear.

Halle Berry dazzles in a braless jumpsuit by the ocean

The Monster’s Ball star made her Wednesday share a flashy one as she put on a fashion show and thrilled her fans while in a glittery and very low-cut one-piece.

Flaunting her gym-honed body, one that’s completed three years’ worth of martial arts training in just six months, the star posed outdoors and amid white walls while showing off her Amen jumpsuit.

Braving a braless finish and that bold neckline, Halle posed in the flared and long-sleeved silver look, also going edgy with a choppy and blonde-highlighted hairdo, plus she wore high heels. She accessorized her one-piece with a gold cross necklace, with the photos also showing an ocean backdrop.

“Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is,” she wrote.

The Re-Spin founder also shared close-ups of her snappy look, with fans leaving over 170,000 likes in four hours. Halle tends to update in low-key casual looks, lots of loungewear, and her famous workout gear as she trains with trainer Peter Lee Thomas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Halle Berry knows good fitness

In a February share, and showing off her impressive strength while with her trainer, the star shared an outdoor workout, writing, “How many reps have you done today? Check out @peterleethomas and my workout for #FitnessFriday with @respin and get moving with us!”

Noting her followers’ needs amid a global pandemic, the fitness freak has also extended a level of understanding despite her celeb status, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “People have been in COVID and wanting to exercise at home, and we’re still kind of stuck there, and I think will be here for a little while longer. Working out at home for free, to me, is the perfect solution. FitOn is so aligned with what our messaging is and what’s important to us over at Re-Spin.”

Re-Spin is Halle’s line of workout accessories. The mom of two also boasts a clothing collab with popular gym retailer Sweaty Betty.

Halle’s Instagram is followed by over 7 million. Stars keeping tabs on her include singer Ariana Grande, cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen, plus former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.