Halle Berry at the 2018 Screen Actors Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/starmaxinc.com

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry recently shared a sultry photo of herself, clothes in a sheer black top and matching black slacks.

Showing off her bustline, Berry’s black bra was highlighted in the sheer long-sleeve top, which featured a black lace design.

Berry’s toned figure was the main attraction in the outfit, with her high-waisted slacks hugging her waistline.

The Catwoman actress wore her short-cropped blonde hair swept over one side, with her long bangs framing her face.

She cheekily captioned the photo on social media, “An all black moment never hurt anybody,” adding a winking emoji for good measure.

Her boyfriend, Van Hunt, made it clear that he was definitely into his significant other’s stylish look, commenting on the Instagram picture, “Warms my loins.”

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry’s relationship with Van Hunt

Berry reportedly began dating Hunt, who is a longtime musician, in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since, both have made their love for each other very clear.

Often posting photos with Hunt on her social media, the Monster’s Ball actress penned a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message to her beau on Instagram last year, writing at the time, “No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hunt also opened up about finding love at an older age, sharing on the Domenick Nati Show about his relationship with Berry, “I’m glad that we had the opportunity to meet. It’s something that I never even dreamed was possible, to begin a relationship at 50.”

Halle Berry’s keto diet

Berry often shared glimpses with her fans of her workouts and overall healthy lifestyle on social media

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 56-year-old launched ReSpin, a fitness/wellness brand dedicated to maintaining physical and mental health.

The Cleveland native previously revealed that she adopted a keto diet after being diagnosed with diabetes in her early 20s.

Penning a 2020 article for Women’s Health, Berry wrote about the lifestyle change, “After being diagnosed with diabetes at 22, I adopted what I now know was basically a keto diet. My doctors told me I’d have to keep an eye on how I ate to stay healthy, and I took it to heart.”

“I wanted to get off of insulin, so I decided to say goodbye to processed carbs and sugar like baked goods and white bread—and it has seriously paid off,” she continued.

These days, the actress opts for nutrient-rich foods like avocado, chicken, fish, kale chips, and grilled vegetables.