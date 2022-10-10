Halle Bailey wows in bathrobe for fashion week

Halle Bailey looks incredible with a natural makeup look and big red earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Halle Bailey is a talented singer and actress known for being a member of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey and, more recently, for landing the lead role in the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid.

Along with her musical and acting talents, Bailey also has a great sense of style and wows at every event she attends.

This time she stunned for fashion week and channeled some mermaid vibes wearing a fun and bright aquamarine denim jacket with matching pants.

The jacket had two big pockets in the front, making it look more casual, and her pants were wide-legged.

Underneath the jacket, she wore a delicate white bra which allowed her to show off her toned stomach.

For shoewear, she opted for a sophisticated pair of black platform heels with diamond flowers as details that she matched to her earrings, as well as continuing that diamond moment on her handbag as well.

Halle Bailey stuns in a blue suit and bra

It was photographer Julia Marino who shared these pictures of the singer on her social media, capturing Bailey in a bathrobe getting all glammed up and later when she was ready for the big fashion event.

She can be seen sitting on a chair with makeup artist Pauly Blanch who has also worked with other big celebrities like Ashley Benson, Paris Berelc, and Storm Reid.

Halle Bailey talks about receiving backlash over Ariel casting

In 2019, Disney announced that Halle Bailey would be the one to play Princess Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

However, there was a lot of backlash from some people on social media that started sharing their thoughts on if Bailey was the right person to play Ariel with the hashtag #NotMyAriel.

When asked about this in an interview for Variety, Bailey said she received a different perspective from her grandparents, who, unfortunately, have had to deal with racism throughout their lives. She shared, “It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you.”

You can now watch the official teaser trailer and see Halle Bailey as Ariel.

The movie is set to be released on May 26, 2023.