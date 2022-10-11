Halle Bailey stuns in plunging bronze dress for dinner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Music star Halle Bailey looked incredible as she strutted her stuff wearing a plunging bronze dress in West Hollywood.

The 22-year-old was snapped getting dinner, and as usual, Halle made sure she came through with the looks.

Many of us will be seeing Halle a lot more over the next year or so.

The singer-songwriter is set to portray Ariel in the new live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid when it hits theatres in 2023.

However, Halle, who shot to fame through being a member of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey, is no stranger to pulling off an iconic look.

The beauty cut a stylish figure yesterday as she headed out for dinner in West Hollywood.

Halle Bailey wows as she struts in skintight dress

Halle wore a figure-hugging bronze dress that showcased her impeccable figure.

For shoewear, she opted for a sophisticated pair of nude platform heels, while rocking a bright red toenail color.

Halle Bailey wows in bronze figure-hugging dress. Pic credt: TWIST / BACKGRID

The actor oozed glamour as she rocked a diamond necklace and matching diamond studded earrings.

Halle’s locks were swept away from her face to the side, swinging around to rest on her shoulder.

Halle talks about receiving backlash over Ariel casting

In 2019, Disney announced that Halle Bailey would be the one to play Princess Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

However, there was a lot of backlash from some people on social media who started sharing their thoughts on if Bailey was the right person to play Ariel with the hashtag #NotMyAriel.

When asked about this in an interview for Variety, Bailey said she received a different perspective from her grandparents, who, unfortunately, have had to deal with racism throughout their lives.

She shared, “It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you.”

Halle Bailey shared adorable reactions to The Little Mermaid trailer

The Do It singer shared a cute video of reactions to The Little Mermaid video, proving that her role as Ariel is set to inspire the younger generation.

In the caption, Halle said she was in “awe” and got emotional watching the video.

“This means the world to me,” she said. “Thank you all for your unwavering support.”