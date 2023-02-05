News Halle Bailey stuns in minidress for Roc Nation event

Halle Bailey looked stunning in a minidress as she was pictured arriving at a Roc Nation event. The actress and singer showed her slender legs in the fashionable outfit as she had her long hair in braids. The Little Mermaid Star rocked the semi-sheer dress, which was embroidered with red petal material for a floral display. She accessorized the outfit with dangly earrings that made her facial features pop. Halle put her feet in open-toe silver pumps with ankle straps to complete the stylish outfit. Sign up for our newsletter! Other celebrities attended the star-studded event, including, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Lil' Kim, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, and her sister Chloe Bailey.

Halle Bailey stuns in VS Pink for the holiday season

Halle put her fit figure in a fitted crop top from VS Pink in a holiday season advertising campaign.

In the Instagram post, she modeled two outfits from the collection, adding in the caption: “loving these new items from @vspink 💭💗..no matter who you are shopping for this holiday szn, our gift guide has you covered ✨#pinkpartner.”

In the first outfit, she cut a casual figure in the blueprint crop top and baggy silk joggers as she posed on a sofa.

The singer let her braids down as she flashed a soft smile in a bright pink top and shorts as she struck a pose on a different sofa in the stunning photoshoot.

Halle and her equally talented and stunning sister Chloe partnered with VS Pink last year.

The move is part of a push by Victoria’s Secret brand after they announced their efforts to make the brand more inclusive in 2019.

Halle and Chloe told Pop Sugar in an interview why it was crucial for them to collaborate with the brand.

“It feels important for us to partner with Pink now to show young women that every size, shape, and color matters,” the duo said.

Their collection at VS Pink includes lingerie, tees, pajamas, and other accessories at an affordable price range.

Halle and Chloe Bailey stun in stylish gowns at the celebration of Motown

Halle performed at the celebration of Motown founder Berry Gordy and legendary Motown singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson at an event held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Halle rocked a cutout color dress and shared several photos of her appearance.

In the caption, she gushed about having the opportunity to perform in front of the music legends, writing, “about last night 💧it was truly an honor to sing for the legends of motown 💙thank you to the recording academy for having us ✨”

In one of the photos, she posed with her sister, who also stunned in a stylish gown for the event.

The pair of singers had a busy weekend as they also attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-GRAMMY gala on Saturday night.

Halle and Chloe are also expected to participate in the star-studded 65th Annual Grammy Awards.