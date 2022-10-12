Halle Bailey stuns in leather crop top and matching pants

Halle Bailey looks beautiful in natural makeup for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey showed the public that going for a stroll and grabbing some coffee is a more glamorous experience than people might think.

Bailey looked incredible in recently shared pictures showing off her amazing style and physique.

She wore a plunging crisscross black leather top paired with some wide-leg matching pants with big pockets on the sides.

For shoewear, she opted for some heeled sandals with a transparent strap.

She accessorized this look by putting on some gold hoop earrings, some rings adorning her red manicure, and a rectangular bag with a dangling chain hanging from her shoulder.

She wore her incredibly long hair in a high ponytail, making her look even more chic and sophisticated.

Halle Bailey grabs coffee in plunging leather crop top

The singer, who is also an actress and will be playing Ariel in the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, was photographed with a coffee cup in her hand while strolling around the city looking fabulous.

She shared some pictures of her social media and captioned this post, “caught on a good outfit day.”

Halle Bailey talks about her time filming The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey auditioned for the role of Ariel when she was only 18 years old and had turned 21 by the time production was finished.

Director Rob Marshall first saw Bailey on the 2019 Grammy telecast as she and her sister performed on stage. Needless to say that a lot of incredible things happened in Bailey’s life because of it.

In an interview with Variety Magazine, the actress recalled her time away from home to film this very awaited film. The movie demanded that Bailey spend several months in London and Italy, which was the most time she had ever had to spend away from her family, who was back in the US. That, of course, can be a really hard thing to do, something she had never done before.

Playing the iconic mermaid princess might seem like an easy and magical thing, however, the role was a lot more physically demanding than the public might imagine. It was reported that Bailey had to work on a lot of different unique apparatuses and wires to mimic flying, spinning, and turning to appear like a mermaid under the water.

The Little Mermaid comes out on May 26, 2023.