Halle Bailey shows off toned abs in a crop top after switching up hair

Halle Bailey pictured at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Halle Bailey looked stunning in a crop top as she switched up her hair, following her much-talked-about role as Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid.

The 22-year-old actress and singer was cast in the role in 2019 as Princess Ariel and will also record music for the soundtrack.

In a new photo, the beautiful Chloe x Halle singer stunned in a white crop top and fitted denim jeans.

She debuted her strikingly long braid that goes down past her waistline.

Bailey is known for her curly dreadlocks but has previously switched up her hair.

In the new IG post, Bailey struck three poses on a beach, with her slender physique and toned midriff visible.

“long hair don’t care 🤍✨,” she wrote in the caption of the IG post that quickly gathered over 670,000 likes.

Halle Bailey opens up about her role as Ariel following backlash from racist trolls

Despite being well-suited for the role of Ariel, Bailey was subject to racist trolls that launched a campaign against her role following the trailer’s release.

The teaser trailer has garnered over 24 million views since its release last month, and the backlash spawned the hashtag #notmyariel.

On her YouTube channel, the up-and-coming Hollywood star opened up about the backlash from trolls about portraying Ariel.

Halle said she was “overjoyed” by fans’ praise and excitement over the Disney movie teaser.

However, she went on to address backlash from critics, saying, “And even still today, with all of the commentary and people’s opinions going on, it just reminds me to be number one: grounded and grateful that I have this opportunity.”

She continued, “And the fact that it’s sparking such a discussion for all of us … I mean, I know what it would’ve meant to me as a little girl to have been able to see a Black Ariel when I was younger, if I had seen that, it would have changed my entire outlook on life.”

Halle Bailey shared adorable reactions to The Little Mermaid trailer

The Do It singer shared a cute video of reactions to The Little Mermaid video, proving that her role as Ariel inspires the youth.

In the caption, Halle said she was in “awe” and got emotional watching the video.

“this means the world to me 💗😭thank you all for your unwavering support,” she concluded the post.