American songstress Halle Bailey pictured arriving at the BET Awards 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halle Bailey looked stunning as she relaxed in a new photo on a bamboo swing in a pink bikini.

The 22-year-old is one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey, and the singing duo has earned five Grammy Award nominations in their careers.

Halle has some potential blockbuster hits this year as she is set to star in the 2023 film adaptation of The Color Purple and portray Ariel in the highly anticipated live-action Disney flick, The Little Mermaid.

The Do It singer went make-up free, showing her flawless skin as she enjoyed a vacation in a tropical getaway.

In the photo she shared on Instagram, she let her long braids flow over her shoulder on one side and down her back on the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The stylish bikini top featured a gold chain link strap and came in a hot pink color.

The actor and singer is keeping her location under wraps, writing in the caption, “somewhere swinging 🌸💕.”

Halle Bailey stuns in Victoria’s Secret PINK crop tops

Halle is one of the most fashionable young Hollywood stars and is a partner of Victoria’s Secret PINK.

In a series of photos the singer shared on Instagram, she modeled outfits from the brand.

In the caption, she wrote, “loving these new items from @vspink 💭💗..no matter who you are shopping for this holiday szn, our gift guide has you covered ✨.”

In the first snap, The Little Mermaid star stunned in a blue fitted crop top and flashed a cute smile for the camera.

She kept her dreadlocks in a ponytail and accessorized with small earrings.

In the final two photos of the IG post, Halle modeled the VS Pink Velvet Triangle Bralette, which she matched with the Velvet Boxy Pajama Shorts. For this photoshoot, she let her locks loose.

The Little Mermaid director addresses the casting of Halle Bailey controversy

The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall defends casting Bailey in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the actress was subject to racially-motivated backlash after being featured in the Disney flick trailer.

Marshall clears the air in regard to the casting controversy, stating that there was “no agenda” when deciding who would portray Ariel for The Little Mermaid.

“We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end,” he said to EW, continuing:

“We saw everybody and every ethnicity,” Marshall told the outlet, adding that they were looking for someone “incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever,” and with “a great deal of fire and joy.”

Despite the backlash, the movie also got a positive reaction from viewers due to the noteworthy representation of a Black actress portraying Ariel.

The director told the outlet that he did not anticipate the positive feedback as he thought, “We’ve moved so far past that kind of thing,” before acknowledging that the reaction moved him.