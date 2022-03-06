Halle Bailey lounges on a yacht, shows off her curves in a pink bikini and matching button-down shirt

Halle Bailey was the picture of luxury as she lounged on a boat wearing a tiny pink bikini and an open-front, long-sleeve shirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Halle Bailey appeared to be enjoying some down-time recently and she has the photos to prove it.

The 21-year-old singer and actress, who can be seen in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid next year, took some time off this weekend to catch some rays and fresh sea air.

With a busy schedule ahead of her as she takes on the role of Ariel along with playing Nettie in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, the young performer made sure to snag an empty moment to just chill.

Halle Bailey showed off her curves in a pink bikini while lounging on a private yacht

Halle shared pics to her Instagram page of what looked like some fun relaxation time, flaunting her enviably-curvy figure and flat abs in a pale pink bikini topped with an open-front, long-sleeve, pink shirt.

Leaning back into a cushioned and plush sofa on the deck of the yacht, the ocean water and other boats in the background, Halle was the image of perfection as she casually crooked her arms over the sides of the sofa and crossed one leg over the other.

She wore a wide-brimmed sun hat on her head and some sparkly hoops could be seen hanging from her ears, her natural features shining through as she went make-up free.

Halle captioned the two pics saying, “sweet like bubblegum 🥰🍬💗” and her fans quickly agreed that she did indeed give them candy vibes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“And not the one that runs out of flavor fast either 😩❤️🤞🏽” wrote one supportive fan.

Others followed suit, saying, “The skin !!!!!! Omg 😍😍😍😍😍,” “Candy for the eyes 💜,” and “okay it’s official, you’re a goddess 😍.”

Pic credit: @hallebailey/Instagram

How did Halle Bailey find fame?

While it may often seem like the singer-turned-actress appeared out of thin air, Halle actually boasts a solid career at her tender young age.

Halle made a name for herself alongside her older sister Chloe when the pair were 11 and 13, respectively, taking to the popular platform of YouTube to showcase their knock-out vocal skills as they performed covers.

They were noticed by none other than the great Beyonce who took them under her wing and became their mentor after she heard the duo singing several of Bey’s songs.

Chloe told Rolling Stone magazine that it was her and Halle’s rendition of Pretty Hurts that really caught Beyonce’s attention and the superstar signed the sisters onto her Parkwood Entertainment music label.

The pair then went on to join Bey on her Formation tour in 2016, helping to further solidify their status as up-and-coming artists.

With an impressive history to support her in her adult years, Halle continues to see her star rise with her latest film projects as well as working on branching into a solo singing career.