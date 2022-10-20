Hailie Jade looks incredible in a new social media post. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade looks stunning in a new promotion selfie.

She took the picture to advertise her new promo code with the popular phone case, Casetify.

The influencer announced her partnership with the brand earlier this month.

In the selfie, Hailie wore a white crop top, showing off her amazing physique.

She complimented the top with a pair of sweatpants, a skeleton-patterned grey hoodie, and a natural makeup look.

From wearing see-through outfits to wearing spandex, Hailie constantly shows that she is a fashionista and not just Eminem’s daughter.

Hailie Jade’s coffee run

Hailie proves her amazing fashion sense on every occasion. Recently, she turned heads in a laid-back outfit during a coffee run.

She showed off her causal look with her nearly 3 million followers.

The influencer rocked thigh-skimming black pleather pants and matching sunglasses.

She also put on a denim oversized jacket with white faux fur around the collar and wore her hair down in her signature middle part.

In the caption, Hailie admitted that she is considering dying her hair blonder in the future.

Hailie Jade’s new podcast

A few weeks ago, Hailie announced that she was launching her very own podcast. Her podcast is called Just a Little Shady, and she cohosts the show with her close friend and fellow influencer Brittany.

The show revolves around the two telling entertaining stories of their lives and spilling some tea along the way. They even discuss their current relationships.

When she first released the podcast a few weeks ago, the influencer announced it to her fans with the caption, ” just a little shady podcast is about to drop! 🎙 this project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!! follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about.”

For the first episode, she posed in her glam take of the classic t-shirt and jeans combo.

She wore a v-neck white top with a pair of mid-rise denim jeans. She complemented the look with tons of gold jewelry.

Hailie and Brittany have released less than 15 episodes of the podcast so far, and the Youtube channel has already received over one million views.

Just a Little Shady is only available to watch on Youtube, and clips of each episode are shared on Tik Tok.