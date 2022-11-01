Hailie Jade goes all green for Halloween. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade looked stunning as she added a little Christmas fun to her Halloween costume this year.

The 26-year-old social media influencer and daughter of infamous rapper, Eminem, completely slayed in her recent Halloween attire.

Instead of going spooky this season, Hailie gave her fans an unexpected twist and dressed up as Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

The influencer took to her Instagram where she uploaded a short but fun video clip of her reenacting one of the scenes from the movie.

She gifted her 2.9 million followers with the special Halloween treat.

It goes without saying that Hailie surely didn’t disappoint when it came to some fun, jaw-dropping Halloween content.

Hailie Jade adds some Christmas fun to her Halloween fit

The influencer certainly didn’t stick to the classic Grinch costume, as he’s usually seen in a full, hairy green suit.

Instead, Hailie gave it a little fun and sexy twist. She was captured wearing a furry, green top, which was supposed to resemble the Grinch’s wild hair.

The top was held up by two thin green straps which wrapped up and over her shoulders. She then paired that with a matching high-waisted skirt that was held up by a buckle belt.

She accessorized with a pair of long, patent leather opera gloves and of course, a red and white Santa Claus to really bring the costume together.

For her hair, she wore it down in slight curls as it beautifully flowed down past her shoulders and onto her chest.

Hailie’s skin effortlessly glowed as her makeup looked immaculate for the occasion. She wore long, luxurious lashes that made her eyelashes pop. She paired that with a pretty light green eyeshadow that shimmered along her eyelid.

To to finish the look she added a bit of blush across her cheek and a slight touch of highlighter along her nose.

Hailie certainly executed this fine fit as she was ready to steal Christmas. She captioned the post, “stealin christmas since ‘95 🎃🎄.”

Hailie Jade keeps busy with her shady podcast

Not only has Hailie been serving killer looks lately, but she’s also been conducting and hosting her own podcast called Just A Little Shady.

This is a podcast where Hailie talks about her own life and pop culture, and gets a little shady while doing so.

The influencer doesn’t seem to hold anything back in her podcast, as she showcases her rather humorous and genuine personality.

In another recent post, Hailie uploaded a recap of her latest episode onto her podcast’s page. In this particular episode, she touched on the issues she had when it came to starting conversations with people.

Her fans came out to show their love and support for the podcast as it received well over 5k likes.