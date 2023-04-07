Hailey Grice is not about the cold weather, and like so many before her, she’s ready for summer to finally make its appearance.

Along with several other influencers and celebrities who live in California, she appeared to be complaining about the non-stop rain Los Angeles has been experiencing the last few weeks.

Of course, that didn’t stop the model from posting a bikini photo, as she just took a rain check on the beach and stayed in her house for the impromptu photo session.

She was lying on a cozy bed covered with a white duvet and appeared to be studying herself in the camera as she took her selfie.

Her dark blonde hair was left down and cascading down her shoulders in a Victoria’s Secret bombshell look while her face appeared makeup-free, showing off her glowing complexion. Perhaps she’ll drop some skincare deets at some point?

She wore a mauve string bikini from the clothing brand Bunnies Room, showing just the top of the simple style.

Hailey Grice wore a string bikini from Miami-based brand Bunnies’ Room

Bunnies’ Room is a Miami-based brand owned and founded by women (twin sisters, to be exact) in 2021.

According to the site, “The mission behind Bunnies’ Room is to create high quality, astonishing fashion that not only look good but also feel good thanks to our custom-made soft fabrics and thoroughly refined measurements to perfectly fit the body.”

Hailey wore the Miami Bikini Top in Chocolate Milk, which cost $34.99, and the matching Miami Bikini Bottom in Chocolate Milk, which cost $29.99.

The brand sells sweatsuits, lingerie, and swimwear. They’re big on getting influencers to endorse them on Instagram, with bikini model Kindly Myers having been seen in the Miami Bikini in the color Graphite.

Hailey keeps fit with Hi-Tech Pharma protein powder

As for how she keeps her body so fit, Hailey appears to eat quite healthily, as evidenced by an Instagram ad that she did for Hi-Tech Pharma.

In the shot, Hailey stood in her kitchen wearing a tank top with spaghetti straps and black shorts as she poured protein powder into a blender.

She wrote in the caption, “chocolate protein 😋,” revealing her favorite flavor.

Hi-Tech Pharma is a manufacturer of sports supplements, protein powders, and vitamins based in Georgia and founded in 1997.

According to the website, their products are sold in some of the biggest stores in the United States, including GNC, Rite Aid, Kroger, Albertson’s, CVS, Duane Reade, and Hannaford.

Hailey used the Precision Protein in Chocolate Ice Cream flavor, which costs $59.95 for a 2lb container. It’s gluten-free, contains 25g of protein per serving, and only has 2 grams of fat.

It’s great that Hailey keeps her followers updated on ways they can improve their own health and well-being.