Hailey Bieber wins big in trademark battle over Rhode

Hailey Bieber’s new brand has won the battle over Rhode NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber’s new skincare line has officially been given the green light after a recent legal battle.

The 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber launched her own curated skincare brand on June 15, titled Rhode. The name derives simply from Hailey’s own middle name.

A week after releasing the line, clothing company Rhode NYC announced that they were going to sue the model for trademark infringement.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Rhode NYC claimed Hailey’s brand name was too similar to the one they had already trademarked. The clothing brand, which was founded by two women back in 2013, also argued that the model’s logo looked too similar to its own.

Rhode NYC continued to explain that Hailey previously tried to purchase the Rhode trademark from Rhode NYC, but the brand’s owners refused to sell it.

Hailey’s defense was that her brand was solely for skincare, while Rhode NYC was for clothing — two completely different business sectors.

Hailey Bieber has won the legal battle over Rhode NYC

After being taken to court, Hailey’s company was cleared to continue using the name Rhode name on Friday afternoon. A federal judge denied Rhode NYC’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

Immediately after, the model released a new YouTube video for her line, titled “the making of rhode.”

“Skincare in itself is something I’ve been really passionate about for a long time,” Hailey said on starting Rhode. “I think that if you’re not passionate about the brand that you’re trying to start then there’s no point in doing it.”

Hailey continued to say that the idea to create her own skincare line came during the “quiet time” during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started reading books, I started doing these online courses for dermatology and skincare, and that is when I started making the calls to say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, this is my idea, how can we execute this.'”

Hailey Bieber always knew she wanted to name her brand Rhode

When it came to choosing the name for her line, Hailey had no second thoughts about calling it Rhode — especially since it was a meaningful family name for the model.

“I always knew I wanted to create a brand around the name Rhode and create this world of Rhode,” she said in the video.

“Rhode is my middle name, it’s my mom’s middle name, to me it always sounded like it flowed so nicely.”

The model continued to talk about the importance of family while creating her brand, explaining that her grandmother and mother passed down different skincare techniques that inspired her to follow through with the making of Rhode.

Although Hailey’s skincare line has been cleared to continue using its name, Rhode is currently all sold out on its website and customers are welcome to join the waitlist.