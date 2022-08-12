Hailey Bieber wears revealing see-through bra and underwear set

Hailey Bieber shared a series of sultry Victoria’s Secret snaps. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber looked absolutely angelic as she posed in a series of Victoria’s Secret lingerie.

The Rhode Skin founder posed at home for the first photo in which she wore a lace, light blue bra with tons of detailing and a bow in the middle, paired with matching underwear.

She looked at the camera with a sultry look and appeared to have darker hair than she is usually known for. A spot of sunlight hit her face, giving the photoshoot an intimate feel.

Hailey posted multiple photos in the Instagram carousel, with the second one showing her wearing a vivacious purple bra that was shiny and hugged her curves.

She held one arm over her head as she looked at the camera, with the matching underwear peeking out, just above where the photo was taken.

Hailey’s darker hair gave her a more mysterious look than her usual, happy-go-lucky appearance.

Hailey Bieber posed in several Victoria’s Secret outfits

The model, who is the wife of Justin Bieber, posed in a blue bikini for the third photo, looking as if she was lounging on a boat as a spot of sunlight hit her.

The bikini featured a string halter neck, with ruching and a cut-out in the middle, along with matching string bottoms. It was a blue, shiny color that emphasized Hailey’s bronzed skin.

In another sultry photo, Hailey sat on a wall, looking over her shoulder with her toned physique shown from the side. She wore a purple bra and matching underwear.

The next photo showed the same bra and underwear, and Hailey saved the best for last with a dark blue, one-piece leotard that featured see-through lace over the stomach and pushed up her chest in a flattering way.

She captioned the series, “shot at home for @victoriassecret 💕 #soobsessed,” and it received over 1 million likes.

On Friday, another series of Victoria’s Secret shots were posted with Hailey, in which she wore a matching white lace bra and underwear, appearing a lot more playful than in past shots.

In the last photo, she even held up her beloved dog, cuddling him as she smiled big.

Hailey announced she would be joining The VS Collective in November

In November, Hailey announced her partnership with Victoria’s Secret Collective with a smiling black and white photo.

In the caption, she wrote, “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way. Looking forward to partnering with VS on this m journey and all to come! 💞”