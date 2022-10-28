Hailey Bieber wears Britney Spears’ skimpiest outfits for Halloween throwbacks

Hailey Bieber showed off in some of Britney Spears’ most iconic music video outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber’s hair stylist, Clayton Hawkins, shared throwback pictures of the model dressed in some of Britney Spears’ most iconic outfits for Halloween last year.

Clayton was clearly quite proud of his work, as Britney’s ensembles were not only iconic, but her hair do’s as well, which included braided pigtails and a straight, sleek look.

Hailey wore a series of 4 outfits from some of Britney’s most famous music videos, with the first being her schoolgirl look from the hit song Baby One More Time. The song was Britney’s debut single in 1998 and is one of the world’s best-selling singles of all time.

While the outfit received a lot of criticism from parents at the time, being that Britney was underage, it’s one of the most iconic outfits of the decade and is on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Hailey created her own version of the famous ensemble, wearing her hair in braided pigtails with pink puff elastics, a gray cardigan, and a white button-down shirt. She had a black manicure and kept her makeup simple with just a bit of blush and nude lipgloss.

The second outfit Hailey wore was from Britney’s Slave 4 U music video, which had a distinctly sexier edge to it, and left many feeling as if Britney was trying to leave behind her good girl image and branch out into a more mature sound.

Hailey wore black leather pants with a pair of pink bikini bottoms on top and a pink, strapless bikini top with material flowing down. Her hair, styled by Clayton, was left down in a stringy, sweaty, wet look, and she wore super dark eye makeup that appeared to be smudged.

Hailey Bieber showed off Britney Spears’ iconic red bodysuit from Oops!…I Did It Again

The third outfit Hailey wore for the Halloween throwback was from one of Britney’s most iconic music videos, Oops!…I Did It Again, which was released in the year 2000. Britney met an astronaut on Mars who fell in love with her, and did one of her famous dance routines.

Hailey channeled Britney’s outfit in a red spandex bodysuit and appeared to wear extensions to give off the long, blonde, sleek hairstyle that Britney wore.

The last outfit was actually from Britney Spears’ first-ever Rolling Stone cover from April 1999. Hailey wore a pair of white underwear with black polka dots and a lace black bra with a button-down shirt as she lay down on silky pink fabric and talked on the phone.

Her hair was styled the same as Britney’s, a simple down do’ but it was pushed back to lay on the fabric.

Hailey’s Peptide Lip Treatment from her skincare line Rhode received an Allure award

Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode, launched in June of this year, and so far, the products have received rave reviews.

The Peptide Lip Treatment even won an Allure Best of Beauty award at the beginning of September, and Hailey was presented with a red cake to celebrate.

The Peptide Lip Treatment has sold out multiple times, and Hailey revealed in her post with the cake that the restock had already sold out again in under an hour.