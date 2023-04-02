If there is anyone who knows how to promote something successfully, it’s Hailey Bieber.

The model has been busy recently working alongside her skincare brand, Rhode, and we’ve definitely been paying attention.

For the brand’s latest Instagram upload, Rhode announced a new lip treatment product.

The cation read, “same award-winning formula, juicy new flavor. lip treat in passionfruit jelly is a deeply hydrating lip treatment for naturally plump lips with a glazed finish ✨.”

“Packed with peptides, cupuaçu, babassu and shea butter that nourish, replenish, and reduce dryness from sun exposure and warmer weather,” they continued.

The product will be available via the Rhode website on April 6 for $16.

Hailey Bieber stuns in the latest Rhode ad campaign

Along with the announcement, Hailey also modeled the product.

In an IG share consisting of two new pics, the 26-year-old wowed in a multicolored tracksuit crop top that was left half unzipped. The item of clothing featured the text “Sicilla” across the front in black text and had short sleeves.

Hailey teamed the look with string bikini bottoms and accessorized with numerous bangles and bracelets and earrings.

She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and opted for a natural makeup look.

Hailey styled her short brunette hair off of her face and in a wet style.

In the first slide, she was captured from the thighs up in front of a plain blue backdrop. While resting her left arm beside her, Hailey applied the passionfruit lip treatment to her glossy lips while closing her eyes.

In the following photo, she had been snapped closer up with sand all over her face. Gazing at the camera lens with a subtle pout, Hailey’s lips were the main attraction.

Within the first two days of posting, the upload racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be popular with Rhode’s 683,000 followers.

In the tags, they tagged Hailey’s personal account and the photographer, Cameron Hammond.

Hailey Bieber wants everyone wearing Rhode to feel good about themselves

The beauty industry over the years has expanded massively and it seems everyone wants to have their own line of products to sell.

With so much competition out there, Hailey told People Magazine in 2022 about Rhode’s main goal.

“What sets Rhode apart is we’re putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good,” the Arizona-born celebrity explained.

“It was very important to me that if I open up the world of Rhode, everyone is invited,” she continued, adding, “Everyone is included. I wanted it to be accessible and attainable for everyone.”

From face creams to lip treatments, Rhode has you covered at an affordable price with products starting at $16.