Hailey Bieber took the plunge as she braved cold water in a brown bikini. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber may be all about skincare on her face this year, but the Rhode founder proved she’s all about wellness in general. Though her tip may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s not warm and cozy.

Hailey was seen on New Year’s Day stepping into a large wooden barrel of what was apparently very cold water and quite literally taking the plunge.

She has clearly jumped on the bandwagon, with several celebrities rumored to enjoy cold baths, including Miranda Kerr, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Chris Hemsworth. Even singer Lizzo was seen jumping into an ice-cold bath on TikTok in September.

According to an interview with Joseph Ciotola, M.D., by Shape magazine, cold water is great for inflamed muscles and joints, so it appears Hailey wants to get in on the action.

The wife of Justin Bieber wore a matching brown bikini top and bottoms as she submerged herself in the cold water, though she had wet hair, so she appeared to have already been for a swim.

At the bottom of the Instagram Story, posted by her skincare brand Rhode, the text read, “favorite wellness tip: cold plunge every am.”

Hailey Bieber made the Forbes list of 30 Under 30

Hailey’s skincare brand Rhode has been going from strength to strength this year.

The model, who boasts 49.8 million followers on Instagram, appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine in November after making their list of 30 Under 30.

She looked incredibly chic and mature, posing in front of a black background in a simple white turtleneck, as her glazed cheeks grabbed all the attention.

Hailey shared the picture on her Instagram and thanked her team, claiming she is excited to see what will come for the brand. In the caption, she gushed, “The journey has been one that causes me to pinch myself on the daily.”

The skincare mogul was quoted on the cover, saying, “I’ve lent my face to other people. Now, it feels very empowering to be in charge.”

And in charge she is, having made the brand a complete success this year after selling out various products multiple times.

Hailey is the founder of the skincare brand Rhode

Rhode is a simple skincare brand that is entirely on purpose, with the brand claiming on the website, “one of everything is really good.”

There are just three main products that will give buyers a dewy, healthy glow: the Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in unscented, caramel, and watermelon.

The prices are not over the top either, with each product sold separately, or the Rhode Kit, which features all five products for $95.