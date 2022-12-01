Hailey Bieber showed off her gorgeous figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Sure, everyone knows Hailey Bieber as one of the most breathtaking women in Beverly Hills, but for those who have yet to see “Miami Hailey,” get ready because she’s not messing around.

Shared by her stylist, Dani Michelle, the steamy snaps showed Justin Bieber’s wife in a thigh-skimming white minidress covered in tiny metallic hoops.

The garment featured a long, dramatic swathe of fabric cascading down from a larger metal ring on one hip.

Hailey’s miles-long legs looked otherwordly as she strutted down a window-lined hallway in the revealing number.

She completed the look with a pair of strappy white heels, a trendy purse, and several pieces of ornate jewelry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Oh, and her brunette locks were fashioned in a stylish updo with a single twirl of hair left out to frame her face.

Hailey Bieber got candid to promote Rhode’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo

Hailey snapped a selfie last month to share the exciting news about Rhode’s new Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo.

The five-foot-seven model launched the vegan and cruelty-free skincare line back in June, and by all accounts, it’s a roaring success.

Surely it doesn’t hurt that she regularly posts content related to the brand on her personal social media account!

In any case, Hailey’s luminous complexion jumped out of the post, so whatever she’s doing appears to be working.

The cherry on top was her ensemble, featuring a cropped gray and pink t-shirt paired with matching panties.

Hailey Bieber stunned in white turtleneck for close-up cover of Forbes magazine

In light of her new skincare line, Hailey earned a spot on Forbes’ coveted 30 Under 30 list and was also featured on the magazine’s cover.

The 26-year-old showstopper looked timeless in the close-up photo, which showed off her flawless features while highlighting the potency of her products.

She wore a chic white turtleneck and accessorized with a pair of elegant, dangly earrings.

With a face that requires hardly any makeup at all to stand out, she donned little more than a bit of mascara and a slick of rosy gloss on her lips.

Hailey thanked Forbes for putting her on the cover and credited her Rhode team, adding, “The journey has been one that causes me to pinch myself on the daily.”

While Hailey may look like a vision of health and wellness on the outside, she actually opened up last week about a cyst on her ovary “the size of an apple.”

The beauty related to her fans, saying, “It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional… Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”