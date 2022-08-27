Hailey Bieber stuns in underwear on a basketball court

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber is stunning in new photos as the brand she fronts proves that a little attention to detail never goes amiss.

The 25-year-old supermodel is one of the main faces of lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret, and new snaps on the brand’s Instagram this weekend showed off her figure and her endorsement potential.

Hailey has already made headlines this month for sizzling in undies for the label. These shots showed her showcasing her catwalk queen body in another skimpy look, this time with a slight sports injection.

Photographed far out and in sunlight, Hailey posed in a silky and lacy green undies set – she went for a bustier and push-up crop top, plus skimpy matching briefs. The forest green matching set came with black lace embellishments and big-time highlighted Hailey’s toned figure and super-long legs.

The wife to singer Justin Bieber added in white sneakers. She posed leaning against a white wall – nearby, a shadow from a basketball net confirmed the sporty setting.

In a swipe right, Hailey posed lifting both arms up above her head and with closed eyes, also offering a better view of her lingerie.

In a caption, VS wrote: “Consider this our official request to have bold, lacy styles added to the roster this season.”

Hailey Bieber stuns in more VS lingerie

Shortly before the weekend, Hailey sizzled in yet more lingerie from VS. She stunned in a purple corset and matching briefs ensemble, with the brand writing: “Beautiful lighting never hurts, just ask @haileybieber. And neither does delicate floral embroidery that adorns our new arrivals from the Dream Angels fall collection.”

Hailey is also the face of designer YSL, Levi’s jeans, plus Miu Miu. In 2022, she launched her own Rhode skincare brand.

Hailey Bieber enjoys success with Rhode skincare line

Hailey is worshipped for her clear skin, but she’s backed up her brand with more than just her flawless features.

“We brought in a dermatologist, we consulted with a cosmetic chemist… I had conversations with a lot of people that are very influential and knowledgeable in the skin-care space. And that was really how we brought these formulas to life in the labs,” she told Allure.

“I don’t want to cut corners. I want amazing formulas. I want to give people amazing products,” she added.

Also retailing skincare are mogul Kim Kardashian, singer Jennifer Lopez, and actress Jessica Alba.