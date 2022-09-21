Hailey Bieber stuns in a mini skirt for a dinner date with Justin Bieber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Hailey Bieber stuns in a tiny crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt for a dinner date with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The famous duo looked incredible as they stepped out for an Italian dinner date at Lavo in West Hollywood.

Hailey is seen wearing another iconic outfit, featuring a micro miniskirt, knee-high boots, designer sunglasses, a black crocodile leather bomber jacket, and a bright cobalt blue bag for a pop of color.

Justin went with a more casual look featuring a bright Magenta Sweatshirt from Drew House and a pair of light wash denim jeans.

The couple recently celebrated four years of marriage, as they were legally bound in a courthouse on September 13, 2018.

This is Justin’s first public appearance since canceling his tour due to health concerns after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

Last week, the singer announced that he’s canceling the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health and spending more time with his family.

The iconic couple looked in good spirits as they left dinner in West Hollywood.

It’s no secret that Hailey is one of the world’s biggest celebrities and fashion trendsetters. She is a trailblazer who looks to create a sophisticated look full of elevated basics.

Hailey stepped out wearing pieces from her fabulous new line with Wardrobe NYC for her dinner date with her husband.

She wore the new Wardrobe NYC x HB Ribbed Tank which retails for $150.00.

The model opted for a cropped crocodile-embossed leather jacket from YSL with a hefty $5,490 price tag to spice up the look.

Hailey and Justin Bieber step out for a dinner date. Pic credit: Backgrid

The fashion icon also went with one of her favorite combinations: A miniskirt and knee-high boots. For the skirt, she wore the Wrap Mini Skirt from EB Denim which retails for $230.

To add a pop of color, Hailey went with a Morgan Small Shoulder Bag from The Row in the color Cobalt.

Hailey loves a small pair of sunglasses that shows off her incredible cheekbones. So for dinner, she wore the YSL 557 Sunglasses which retail for $395.

She finished the Italian date night look with a stunning pair of black leather boots from Gia Borgini, a luxury footwear brand with flawless Italian craftsmanship.

These specific boots are the Rosie HW 8 Boots retail for $795.

The outfit looked stunning on her and is another great indicator of her fabulous sense of style.

Hailey Bieber x Wardrobe NYC

Hailey just dropped a fantastic luxury clothing line with the brand Wardrobe NYC.

It features capsule wardrobe essentials that contain elevated basics in a neutral color scheme that all work together.

Hailey’s style is simple yet sophisticated, so this is a perfect opportunity for her to share her secrets with the world!

The collection is available online now on the official Wardrobe NYC website.