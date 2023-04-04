Hailey Bieber shared her latest promo for a new product from her skincare company Rhode.

The model is releasing the passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment this week and shared a series of photos to hype the release.

In the first snap, Hailey posed with the Rhode product near her lips for a selfie.

The model also shared a clip of applying the passionfruit jelly to her lips while wearing a dress.

In the fourth snap, Hailey wore a leopard print string bikini with the lip treatment tucked into her matching bottoms.

She accessorized the beachwear with a blue bucket hat and posed with her eyes closed.

Hailey shared the series of photos with her 49.4 million Instagram followers and announced the release date in the caption.

“sunssentials. passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment is out on Thursday 4/6 9am pst 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 rhodeskin.com @rhode.”

The Rhode peptide lip treatment currently has three flavors: salted caramel, unscented, and watermelon slice, all coming at a price of $16.

The model, who is married to Justin Bieber, launched the brand in November last year.

The brand sells skincare essentials formulated for sensitive skin. The other products include the peptide glazing fluid and the barrier restore cream.

Hailey Bieber’s workout routine for her toned physique

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey broke down her workout routine.

“I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles. That’s probably my favorite workout, she said, continuing:

“I also recently started to box for some cardio. I found that remembering the combinations and learning how move your body in boxing has been good for mental health.”

One of her trainers gave some insight into her workout routine on Instagram.

Hailey is seen performing the push sled before doing some pull-ups to work on her back strength.

The model also does the kettlebell squat for her toned legs and other variety of ab and leg workouts, as seen in the video.

Hailey Bieber models Fila

Hailey posed for a series of photos wearing the athleisure brand Fila.

She had her hair in two Dutch braids wearing a red crop top and blue miniskirt from the brand with a red sweater over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Hailey leaned against a white wall for a pose while gazing into the camera.

She took a sit in the second snap, giving a different angle of the outfit. For the final snap, Hailey wore headphones while posing with her hands on her hip.

Fila, the company which has its roots in Italy, is owned by a South Korean company.

The brand is closely associated with tennis, sponsoring athletes such as Shelby Rogers, Diego Schwartzman, and John Isner.

Fila sells tennis apparel, sneakers, work clothes, and a variety of clothing for men and women.