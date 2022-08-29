Hailey Bieber stuns in sweetheart underwear at home

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber is stunning in a sweetheart undies look as she shows off her figure in a low-key moment at home.

The supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber continues to demand high fees for the multiple brands she fronts, although this Instagram post came promoting her own Rhode skincare line, launched earlier this year.

Stunning the camera as she opened posing on the floor, Hailey showcased her catwalk queen body in a girly and cute look.

The 25-year-old opted for delicate white briefs with blue writing bearing her first name on them. Showcasing her toned abs, the blonde paired her briefs with a skimpy and pointelle crop top in a lightweight knit fabric, going thin-strapped and drawing attention to her slim shoulders and arms.

Hailey wore comfy socks as she went unfussy with her hair worn down, then sharing further home moments that included a selfie in a black top, plus a snap of herself applying a face product.

In a caption, the model wrote:

“This weekend feeling cozy at home. restoring my skin. BRC is back tomorrow at 8am pst. Get yours for that incoming fall weather and keep that hydrated glow. @rhode.”

Hailey is making waves with Rhode, which dropped on June 15th.

Hailey Bieber took dermatology course before she created Rhode

Speaking to In Style, Hailey revealed that she took a 14-day dermatology course to better familiarize herself with skincare and skin.

“I don’t even know how I found it, I just wanted to learn just about the fundamentals of skin. I really enjoyed it because I love medical anything — I swear I was a doctor in a past life. It was a good learning tool to understand the way things get penetrated into the skin, the different layers of the skin, and how deep you want things to go,” the YSL ambassador stated.

“When I’m creating this brand, I’m creating a whole world — it’s the world of Rhode,” she added.

Hailey Bieber joining a crowded space in celebrity beauty

The launch of Rhode comes as the celebrity beauty space becomes more crowded than ever.

Running the show are moguls Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. Also retailing skincare or makeup brands are singers Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga, plus Halsey. Joining them are actress Jessica Alba, music and acting face Jennifer Lopez, plus reality stars including Kristin Cavallari and Savannah Chrisley.