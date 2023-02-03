Hailey Bieber was gorgeous in a recent, sultry social media share.

The stunning 26-year-old model and wife took a moment from her busy life to snap a mirror selfie.

The picture, shared with her 50.4 million fans and followers on Instagram, featured a full-body shot, delivering an overall look at her outfit of choice.

Hailey has proven over and over again that she’s not afraid to take fashion risks.

In another social media share just last week, Hailey went bold with a black sheer crop top and leather bottoms.

Even when she’s running errands in her everyday life with popstar husband Justin Bieber, Hailey puts together chic and trendy outfits.

Hailey Bieber rocks leather look in mirror selfie share

Over on her Instagram Stories, Hailey was a knock-out in her ensemble of choice.

Taking the snap while in an elaborate walk-in closet, Hailey struck a pose on the elevated platform in front of a full-length mirror.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Her base layers included a black tank top underneath a white crewneck T-shirt. Though a simple choice for the look, Hailey upped the ante by pairing the T-shirt with a pair of leather micro-shorts.

The high-hemmed shorts included a belt and buckle detail with a silver oval placed front and center.

Over the top of the shirt-and-shorts combo, Hailey added an ankle-length, black leather trench coat. The coat’s full sleeves reached their way down to Hailey’s wrists, and she opted to keep the number unbuttoned.

Hailey finished off the look with a pair of black, pointed-toe pump heels and dark, rectangular-framed sunglasses.

“Sour,” Hailey captioned the post.

Hailey partners with Vogue Eyewear for new line of glasses

When Hailey isn’t strutting her stuff on the runway, the young entrepreneur is building her own empire.

In addition to her Rhode skincare line, Hailey recently branched out with an epic collaboration for a fashionwear staple.

Joining forces with Vogue Eyewear, Hailey and the titan brand released a line of glass frames.

The Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear line brings bold and statement frames to the forefront.

“A bold, wrapped shape in 4 head-turning colors,” the website boasts about its newest line of eyewear.

The stylish frames are quite affordable and start at a price point of $99.

Hailey took to her Instagram grid once again to promote her newest project.

In the fun promotional video, Hailey modeled several styles of both glasses and sunglasses as she danced and posed around a luxurious home setting in a magenta, long-sleeved crop top.

“The latest styles of #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear are here! 🤍,” she captioned the post.