Hailey Bieber showed her toned legs in a black leather miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailey Bieber is one of the most fashionable celebrities with fans drawing inspiration from both her event looks and street style.

The model is always on trend, wearing things that often suit millennials as well as the younger generation; from mom jeans to middle parts.

When she’s not busy being Justin Bieber’s wife, she’s working on her skincare line Rhode, which has become a sensation since its launch — even winning an Allure Best of Beauty Award.

Hailey is famous for her street style, not only showing off stylish outfits but having the confident attitude to pull off just about anything.

In a recent social media post, Hailey shared a photo dump from the past week, in which she showed off her trendy street style as well as an event look in YSL. Not only that, but she attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday party.

Hailey proved that she not only has an incredibly busy social life, but knows how to dress for literally everything; parties, events, and downtime.

Hailey Bieber showed off her 90s-inspired style in a black miniskirt and chunky loafers

In the carousel, she showed off some of her trendy street style, which appeared to be inspired by the 90s era with chunky black loafers and tall white socks.

She added a thigh-skimming black leather skirt under a loose beige sweater and a black leather jacket on top, layering for the fall season. It was an outfit only Hailey could pull off with her model confidence.

Hailey accessorized with black sunglasses and left her dirty blonde hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders in natural beach waves.

She sat on a black leather couch in the first picture and in a later mirror selfie showed off her pointed black manicure.

Hailey recently attended the WSJ Innovator Awards wearing Yves Saint Laurent

Other photos showed Hailey in a clinging black Yves Saint Laurent dress, which she wore to the WSJ Innovator Awards to support YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The stunning maxi dress featured ruching at the front, long sleeves, and a high neckline. Hailey wore the ensemble with her signature middle part and her hair down in beach waves.

She gave a close-up of her makeup, which featured very highlighted cheekbones, glossy lips, and perfectly combed eyebrows.

Other shots in the carousel included her adorable dog, Kendall Jenner’s birthday cake, and another daring outfit in which she wore nothing but fake pink roses.

Hailey is the founder of skincare line Rhode

Hailey is the founder of Rhode, a skincare line that features a set of products that includes the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment in a few different scents.

The skincare line is so popular, that it constantly sells out of the products, with the Peptide Lip Treatment currently out of stock once again.