Hailey Bieber showed off her sensational curves in a sheer black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Hailey Bieber showed off her enviable physique in a sheer dress with black lingerie, posing with a somewhat surprising face.

The model wore a simple black bra with matching black underwear under a sheer black dress with long sleeves that went all the way to the floor. She tagged YSL in the shot, letting fans know who the designer was.

Hailey paired the ensemble with black strappy heels, silver bangles, and a dark red manicure. She left her brunette hair down and parted in the middle, looking incredibly soft and shiny.

Her makeup fit the occasion with a somewhat smokey eye and light pink lipstick, as well as her famous highlighted cheeks.

Hailey wore the same outfit in a separate post, which showed a close-up of her makeup and the front of her outfit as she stood in front of a mirror.

As well as photos, Hailey shared a video clip in which she looked into the mirror and admired herself before looking over her shoulder in the flattering light.

Hailey was attending the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection launch party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles and posed in front of a pool with none other than Kim Kardashian.

Hailey Bieber posed with Kim Kardashian at the event after drama with Kanye West

It was a surprise appearance from the pair, considering Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West has been bullying Hailey in the press, calling her “nose job Hailey Baldloose” in a scathing Instagram post.

Hailey Bieber stunned in a sheer black dress with lingerie underneath. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

The model received the wrath of Kanye after defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who spoke out against him after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a surprise Yeezy fashion show.

Hailey recently launched her new skincare line Rhode

Hailey has been showing off her skincare line, Rhode, which launched in June to her more than 48 million Instagram followers. The model has become famous for her “glazed donut” look, so it seemed pretty obvious that she would eventually make a foray into the skincare world.

During an interview with People, Hailey said, “What sets Rhode apart is we’re putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good.”

The Rhode line is actually quite a small range, as Hailey said, and includes the Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment in three flavors.

Fans of the brand can buy a kit with every single product worth $106 for just $95, but there is currently a waitlist.

In January, Hailey declared 2022 as the year of the glazed donut, sharing a photo of herself in a girly, striped bra and underwear and showing off her incredibly dewy cheekbones.