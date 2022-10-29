Hailey Bieber stuns in sheer black dress and bra

Hailey Bieber looks incredible in natural lashes, full brows, and a nude lip for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Model and socialite Hailey Bieber has been looking extra stunning these days.

Her name has been in people’s mouths even more since she went on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

Despite what people say about her, she keeps looking incredible and giving her followers some fashion inspiration.

She recently posed in front of a mirror wearing a black bra with a black, long-sleeved, sheer dress on top that fit her like a glove.

She shared some up-close pictures of her face for people to admire the incredible bronzy eyeshadow she was wearing, her rosy cheeks, and her plump nude lips.

Her signature blonde hair has been replaced with a soft brown that makes her look more sophisticated.

Hailey Bieber poses for mirror selfie in casual fall outfit and flawless skin

The model accessorized with a thick diamond and gold bracelet and necklace.

She posted on her Instagram a series of photos of her October so far for her almost 49 million followers to see.

In another picture, she snapped a mirror selfie wearing a white crop top with a black leather jacket on top, perfect for this fall weather.

She paired these pieces with a baggy pair of black pants and added a pop of color with a dark green beanie.

Bieber’s skin looked phenomenal. After all, she is now the creator of her own skincare line, Rhode Skin.

Hailey Bieber’s Call Her Daddy appearance

As previously mentioned, the 25-year-old media personality spoke about her husband’s ex-relationship with singer Selena Gomez on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The comments she made about their relationship brought a lot of mixed feelings for the fans and the media in general. Just a few weeks later after the episode came out, photos of her posing and hugging Gomez at an event were out.

Even after four years of marriage, that topic still comes up and Bieber gets attacked by some “fans” of Gomez as well as the media.

Gomez went live on TikTok not long ago and even though she didn’t say any names, the message she was trying to transmit was clear. She said, “It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen. If you support Rare [her makeup company], I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means.”

By the looks of it, and the recent photos of the two of them smiling, there is no bad blood between them.