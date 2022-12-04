Hailey Bieber dazzled in a glittering green dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

All eyes were on Hailey Bieber as she stepped out in a glittering gown to attend an Art Basel party.

The international art fair is held annually in Basel, Switzerland, and is also hosted in Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and from 2022, Paris. The fair was in Miami over the weekend, prompting many famous faces to step out in appearance at the event.

The gorgeous model sparkled in sequins as she partied with friends, rocking a Bottega Veneta dress in a gorgeous shade of green.

The $5,500 dress was stunning on Hailey as she strutted her way through the Miami streets.

The dress was sleeveless with a deep scoop neckline that plunged to show off Hailey’s sun-kissed chest and her sculpted upper body.

Hailey paired the slim-fit garment with the $2,650 Mini Jodie bag by the same designer and some heeled sandals featuring silver glitter straps.

Pic credit: VAEM / BACKGRID

To accessorize, she wore a chunky silver rope necklace, a silver cuff, and glittering diamonds in her ears.

Hailey gave a more detailed view of the glitzy dress on her social media, posting a sizzling set of photos that showed off the backless garment.

After a weekend of partying, the wife of Justin Bieber joked, “going sleep til Christmas.”

Her long brunette locks held a side-part and a glam curl, and she wore her signature understated makeup with a glowy finish to her skin.

Hailey Bieber gets candid for Rhode Skincare promotion

Hailey’s glowing skin is down to her genius ideas as she launched Rhode Skincare in June 2022.

It has been a roaring success, with products regularly selling out, including one of her bestsellers, the Peptide Lip Treatment.

The restorative lip treatment leaves lips looking glossy and works hard to nourish dry skin. It comes in three flavors, Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice, and an Unscented version.

The stunning 26-year-old took to her socials to alert fans about a new limited edition drop, the Birthday Duo.

The product drop contained a Vanilla Cake flavored Peptide Lip Treatment and a Peptide Glazing Fluid to help achieve a dewy complexion.

She took a sultry selfie to celebrate the drop, wearing a pink and gray cropped tee and baby pink underwear to match.

The limited edition flavor was released just in time for Hailey’s birthday which she celebrated on November 22.

Some other images featured in the photoset were promo pics that showed Hailey wearing a pink satin bra as she lay beside a delicious-looking birthday cake and a video showing her applying the products.

Hailey’s Peptide Lip Treatment is priced at $16, and her Peptide Glazing Fluid is priced at $29. Both are available to buy from the Rhode website.

Hailey Bieber shares skin prep secrets with fans

Hailey got candid over on her TikTok platform as she shared her skin prep routine with fans to show how she prepares her face for makeup.

The model was about to head over to her glam team and was prepping her skin in advance.

She started with a sample from her Rhode skincare brand and applied it all over her face. While she couldn’t reveal what the sample was, she said, “just know that I can never ever skip this step.”

Next, she took two pumps of her Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid and applied to the product to her face, allowing her skin to soak it up.

She said, “the goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin. The way I get that is layering the right products and not doing too much.”

The brunette beauty then took her Rhode Barrier Restore Cream and gently rubbed it into the skin on her face and neck.

Next, she shared a tip by revealing that she takes a heavier cream and puts it on problem areas where she knows she will be dry. She applied the Weleda Skin Food cream to her T-zone and on her chin for extra hydration.

Her final step in her makeup skin prep was to apply her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment to her lips, claiming, “lipcare is skincare.”