Hailey Bieber stunned in her black mesh top for Rhode. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber takes it up a notch when promoting her popular skincare brand, Rhode. She posed with a few of her skincare products lying beside her, but it was hard not to notice her gorgeous outfit.

The supermodel was pictured on the couch in a grainy polaroid photo. Hailey was looking away from the camera, wearing a beautiful monochromatic look.

The Victoria’s Secret model had a black tank top that was completely see-through. Under it, she wore a tiny bralette to add dimensions to her outfit. She paired it with tiny black Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs.

While some of the photos were cut off, fans could still see her thigh-high boots that added to her chic look.

To accessorize, she kept it simple and wore a gold chain to add some shine to her outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instead of doing an elaborate makeup look, she focused on just showing off her hydrated skin, glowing from head to toe.

She kept her hair simple, wearing her hair down and straight to effortlessly show off her brunette locks.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber celebrates her 26th birthday in Tokyo

When she is not working, Hailey Bieber makes sure to enjoy herself on her days off. The Rhode CEO took a break to celebrate her birthday, and what better way to celebrate Sagittarius season than with an elaborate trip?

The model was spotted in Tokyo and looked stunning. She wore a sequin top that sported white lace around the bust. Over her, she wore a thick cream fur coat that looked luxurious on her.

She paired the top with baggy blue jeans that complemented her long legs.

To add to her tall frame, she wore white pointed-toe stiletto heels that adorned gems to class up the look.

Hailey Bieber stuns for Fila

When she is not working on her brand, Rhode Skin, she is promoting other fashion brands like Fila.

Recently she debuted their fall 2022 collection and showed how good she looked in the athleisure brand.

The Fila partner wore a white crop top with a cream vest over it. She paired it with low-rise pants that showed off her tiny waist. For an added sporty look, they gave the model black and white sneakers that completed the ensemble.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a red bucket hat, gold rings, and bracelets to add shine.