Hailey Bieber is stunning in her black minidress and fur coat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber looked stunning as she rang in the holiday season with her fun, festive attire.

When it comes to trendy, stylish fashion, leave it to Hailey to absolutely slay in anything that comes her way.

In her most recent share, she demonstrated just that.

The 26-year-old multi-talented celeb took to her Instagram with her holiday-inspired wardrobe.

She shared the masterfully crafted look with her 49.5 million followers.

Nothing says the holiday season like a black minidress with red accents and a glitzy fur coat.

Hailey Bieber stuns for some festive fun

Luckily for fans, Hailey uploaded not only one but a whole collage of breathtaking photos that included shots from all angles.

In the first slide, the model posed for the camera as she was captured wearing a gorgeous black minidress that featured a pretty white trim at the bottom and a couple of buttons that lead up to her chest.

She coordinated the pretty dress with a gorgeous, full-length fur coat. The furry ensemble included an array of gold accents that gave the coat a glitzy, shimmery look.

In the fourth slide, Hailey included a full-length view that featured her flashy knee-high boots. The black boots were a patent leather fabric that offered the model a bit more height.

To add to the red pops of color, she sported a bright red handbag that she hung over her shoulder and close to her body.

In the other slides, she gave fans a special close-up of her freshly manicured nails. Her nails screamed festive as they were trimmed with bright red tips. She coordinated her lovely nails to match her glossy red lips.

Hailey then parted her long brown hair down the middle and left them to naturally flow down the front of her body.

Overall, Hailey certainly executed this fabulous fit with absolute ease while she simultaneously gifted her fans with some jaw-dropping content.

She simply captioned the post with three holiday-themed emojis, “🎄🎄🧑🏼‍🎄.”

Hailey Bieber announces a restock on all of her most desired Rhode products

Hailey has been quite busy this holiday season as she continues to work around the clock with her new business.

The company has had much success so far as they sell high-end skincare products that are made with only the best ingredients for nourishing the skin.

However, with eager fans and constant repeating customers, Hailey has remained on her toes, making sure her products stay in stock.

In a recent Instagram post from Rhode, the business announced a re-stock of some of its best-selling products which include the Fully Glazed collection.

The caption stated, ”FULLY GLAZED, FULLY RESTOCKED. the full collection is back. get one of everything at rhodeskin.com 🫶.”

Fans can now shop their favorite Rhode products as the items have remained in stock for this holiday season.

However, items are certainly selling quickly so fans should act fast if they still want to grab some life-changing skincare products.