Hailey Bieber stuns in her undies for Victoria’s Secret

Hailey Bieber sizzled while wearing purple underwear as she posed for Victoria’s Secret. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber continues to prove why she is one of the most sought-after young models out there today.

The 25-year-old wife of singer Justin Bieber got in touch with her sultry side as she posed in just some shiny purple underwear.

Leaning back slightly and showing off just her upper torso, the runway and magazine starlet, who has graced many a fashion show alongside two of her besties, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, was the vision of beauty in her latest campaign shoot.

With her brown hair looking sleek and smooth around her face, Hailey gave a softened gaze at the camera with her glossed lips turning up a little at the corners for a subtle smile.

Hailey’s skin glowed with a fresh and youthful shine, perhaps the result of the use of her Rhode skincare products.

Showing off her toned midsection and just a peek at her hip where purple lingerie underwear could only just be made out, Hailey let the top half do most of the talking with her purple bra hugging her figure perfectly.

One of her manicured hands rested against the gray sofa that held her up, showing a sparkly ring adorning one finger.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

This is not the first time Hailey has shown off her physique in the name of helping to sell some products and remind fans she is the face of several name brands.

Hailey Bieber sizzles in lacy lingerie

Back in August, Hailey slipped into some moss green lingerie to support her recent naming as Victoria’s Secret’s newest celebrity face.

Hailey looked gorgeous in a figure-flattering two-piece set, the green hue playing perfectly against her golden skin.

Giving a huge smile at the camera, Hailey gave a full view of her body for the photo shoot, moving the side of her underwear away from her hip to add some playfulness to the snap.

Hailey Bieber stuns in busty corset top and underwear

A little later in the summer, Hailey worked it for the lens once again as she touted more sexy wear from Victoria’s Secret.

Seen leaning into a green bush, the model rocked a partial corset top with a laced-up, mid-bust section that highlighted her curves and let her slender abs show underneath.

With a floral design running up the top and along the lacy underwear, Hailey was as sleek and stunning as ever.

The model resides in a lavish Beverly Hills mansion with Justin and their dog Oscar.