Hailey Bieber looked fabulous in a custom YSL gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber looked incredible in a custom Yves Saint Laurent gown for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

Saint Laurent’s creative director and designer, Anthony Vaccarello, created this custom chocolate gown for Hailey to complement her warm brunette locks.

The gown features a sultry cutout to show off the star’s abs and ruching at the waist with a strapless sweetheart neckline.

Hailey was joined on the carpet by many other big celebrities like Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, Jonathan Majors, Jessica Chastain, and Alicia Vikander.

Everyone was dressed to impress as they gathered on a massive white carpet on Saturday night, October 15, outside the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story to show off this custom designer look with her 48.6 million followers.

Hailey Bieber stuns in a custom brown YSL gown. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber’s chocolate look

Hailey has been very into her warm chocolate color palette this fall. So with her chocolate-glazed donut nails, lips, and warm brunette locks, it only makes sense for her red carpet looks to follow suit.

Hailey’s fashion stylist Karla Welch worked with YSL’s Anthony Vaccarello to create the perfect look for the star-studded gala.

This one-of-a-kind custom gown features a dark espresso brown fabric, body hugging mermaid silhouette, and a unique twisted top.

Her stylist paired the look with a gorgeous warm amber-colored choker that kept the focus on the stunning craftsmanship in the dress.

Hailey’s team kept it casual for makeup and hair by blowing out her shiny brown hair and adding a neutral brown smokey eye.

Her famous nails match the vibe of the dress and are painted a light cappuccino color and shaped into a long almond shape.

Haily Bieber attends Academy Museum Gala

Although this was only the second year of the Academy Museum Gala, it has already become a large gathering for fashion which makes sense considering the event’s creative director is Lisa Love.

Lisa Love was the West Coast Director at Vogue for 28 years and has taken that influential experience to create what has been coined the Met Gala of the West Coast.

The event has a simple black tie dress code, but celebrities have taken it upon themselves to show up dressed to the nines in custom designer gowns.

Some of the event’s honorees included Julia Roberts, who received the Icon Award, and Tilda Swinton, who received the Visionary Award.