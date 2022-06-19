Hailey Bieber stuns in crop top and tiny shorts for bathroom snap

Hailey Bieber at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber rocks a crop top for a sizzling bathroom selfie as she celebrates the highly anticipated launch of her beauty brand, Rhode.

The model has been booked and busy with modeling gigs as she promotes her new cosmetic line. The 25-year-old recently broke her silence on her husband Justin Bieber’s face paralysis after the 28-year-old superstar revealed that he’s recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

Hailey Bieber wears a crop top and tiny shorts for Rhode

The model and businesswoman looked into the mirror as she sat down on a bathroom sink.

Hailey put her slender body on display in tiny grey shorts and a white crop top.

The photo is an ad for her new skincare line Rhode, which launched this week.

She spoke about the launch in an Instagram post, stating the following:

“Creating and building @rhode has been one of the most beautiful and rewarding things in my life – and now seeing it out in the world and seeing the response I am genuinely overwhelmed.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

In another IG post, Bieber introduced some of the products which include peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream, and peptide lip treatment.

Hailey Bieber opens up about recovering from a mini stroke

In April of this year, Hailey gave more detail about her blood clot in an Instagram video titled “sharing my story.”

She revealed she had a “mini stroke” while eating breakfast with Justin Bieber.

The medical term is a transient ischemic attack caused by a small opening in her heart, known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO).

Bieber successfully underwent a PFO closure procedure and has been recovering for the past two months.

She told Byrdie, “My body is taking a little longer to heal than they thought it would. After they did the heart procedure, I’m always the person who’s in a rush to get back to things, but this has taught me that it’s not physically possible sometimes.”

Under the doctor’s orders, the publication revealed that Hailey waited two weeks after the procedure before returning to exercise.

However, she kept reopening the incision and consequently settled for low-impact workouts like Pilates.

She spoke about how important her exercise routine is for her daily life, “I love fitness, so the last couple of months have been a little hard for me because it’s such an important part of my routine and day.”