Hailey Bieber changed up her image with a chic bob, and the stunning brunette showcased her head-turning new look in a recent bathroom selfie.

The 26-year-old model and social media influencer may lead a booked and busy lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to share some of her personal life with her millions of fans and followers.

Over the weekend, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share a bathroom selfie, showcasing her new haircut, her good genetics, and her refined fashion sense.

The photo was a bit blurry due to the lighting – as her phone camera’s flash cast a bright white strobe effect and a green orb-like image near her waist – but it didn’t take away from the gorgeous aesthetic of the shot.

Hailey snapped her photo in front of a tiled wall, clad in a black leather corset top and dark-washed jeans.

The Rhode skincare founder turned her head towards her phone, which she held with one hand to snap the photo, highlighting her just-below-the-chin length hair.

Hailey Bieber rocks a leather corset top to showcase chic new bob

With a serious expression on her face, Hailey looked amazing in her attire. Her corset top was simple, but it made an elaborate statement. It sat just below her navel, baring a bit of her midsection and accentuating her trim waistline.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

The wife of Justin Bieber carried an oversized red clutch in her opposite hand and sported a matching manicure on her long acrylics.

Wearing her hair straight and down, parted in the center, Hailey’s makeup was dramatic, with defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, and a plum-colored lip.

Other than small hoop earrings and a gold bracelet, Hailey skipped on the accessories, letting her amazing skin and bone structure take center stage, and chose not to caption the photo.

Hailey stays in shape with a healthy diet, Pilates, and boxing

As a model and successful social media influencer, Hailey is in the spotlight quite a bit. To stay looking fabulous, the brunette beauty adheres to a healthy diet and exercise regime.

The former dancer likes to incorporate Pilates into her routine because of the way it “elongates and strengthens” her muscles.

“[Pilates is] probably my favorite workout,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Hailey also recently got into boxing, telling the publication, “I also recently started to box for some cardio. I found that remembering the combinations and learning how [to] move your body in boxing has been good for mental health.”

When it comes to eating right, Hailey doesn’t restrict herself too much, including fish, vegetables, and meat in her diet.

After trying a plant-based diet during quarantine, Hailey found that it wasn’t for her. “I felt great, and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet, and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils,” she said.

Hailey is a successful businesswoman

Hailey isn’t just a genetically-blessed pretty face, either – she has made a name for herself as a thriving girl boss. She has become the face of the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., as well as teaming up to represent Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective.

As the founder of her Rhode skincare line, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin earned a spot on the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list.

After years of “lending” her face and her name to others, Hailey told Forbes that it felt good to finally be the one overseeing things.

She told the outlet of launching Rhode, “… I get to be in charge of the creative process,” adding, “It feels very empowering to be the one that is in charge.”