Hailey Bieber stuns in clinging black dress for WSJ Innovators

Hailey Bieber stunned in a black YSL dress for the WSJ Innovator Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailey Bieber is well and truly having a moment, as she’s busy with her skincare line Rhode, working as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co., and modeling in campaigns for the likes of FILA and YSL.

Every day it seems as if she’s in the news for attending a party or event, and it makes one wonder what her day planner must look like with such a full calendar.

Years ago, when she first married Justin Bieber, most people just referred to her as his wife. However, the model and entrepreneur has established herself as a success in her own right.

These days, referring to Hailey as Justin Bieber’s wife would earn you a glare, or at least a surprised look, as she has amassed a resume of successes over the last few years.

Not is she completely fashionable, with fans all over the world trying to copy her look on the daily, but her “glazed donut” look might just be considered one of the most popular makeup trends of the year.

Hailey Bieber attended the WSJ Innovator Awards to support YSL creative director

While she usually attends events to promote something, Hailey also shows up to support her friends.

On Wednesday night, the Rhode skincare founder stepped out for the WSJ Innovator Awards, which took place in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art.

The Wall Street Journal magazine handed out awards to several people, or “change-makers,” including Maya Rudolph for comedy and Margot Robbie for entertainment.

Hailey was on hand to support Anthony Vaccarello, who received the award for fashion as the creative director for Yves Saint Laurent.

Hailey models for the brand, and showed her love for Anthony on Instagram, claiming she was “so grateful to be part of the @ysl family.”

The model was seen in a clinging black gown by YSL that was floor-length, long-sleeved, and featured a high neckline.

Though the ensemble looked quite simple from afar, a closeup view showed ruching material in a diagonal pattern across the front, and the sleeves were very tight.

That goes to show you that the chicest outfits don’t have to have crazy, brightly colored patterns but can be simple and not attention-grabbing.

Hailey shared several shots in a carousel from the event, sitting alone on a big white couch with pals, including Anthony and model Kate Moss.

Hailey posed for Yves Saint Laurent Fall 2022 campaign

Hailey’s most recent campaign for Yves Saint Laurent was posted in July as a preview of the Fall 2022 campaign.

Shot by photographer Gray Sorrenti, Hailey was seen in a black and white shot, laying down on a black platform as she looked intensely at the camera.

She wore a plunging bodysuit that tied in the front, under a large fur jacket.

Hailey’s makeup was quite dark and smoky, which was a look fans were not quite used to seeing on her.