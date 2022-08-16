Hailey Bieber stuns in black bra and blazer for magazine cover

Hailey Bieber donned a black bra with an oversized blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Hailey Bieber stunned on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, where she talked about her marriage and her style in a personalized interview.

The model wore a black bra with a black oversized blazer paired with oversized trousers and a statement necklace with a feather.

She leaned against a wall and put her hands on her hips as she looked at the camera with a sultry, confident stare.

She posted an Instagram carousel with two more pictures from the same photoshoot. In the second one, she wore a silky, black dress that featured a super low neckline that showed off her chest.

She wore the look with a small necklace and her dark blonde hair was left down. It looked as if the Rhode skincare founder was wearing her own products, which included the glazed-donut look — which she coined.

The last image in the photo shoot was a little less racy with denim overalls, a white t-shirt, and black boots, though the wife of Justin Bieber somehow managed to make it look sexy still.