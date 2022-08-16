Hailey Bieber stuns in black bra and blazer for magazine cover

Hailey Bieber stunned on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, where she talked about her marriage and her style in a personalized interview.
The model wore a black bra with a black oversized blazer paired with oversized trousers and a statement necklace with a feather.
She leaned against a wall and put her hands on her hips as she looked at the camera with a sultry, confident stare.
She posted an Instagram carousel with two more pictures from the same photoshoot. In the second one, she wore a silky, black dress that featured a super low neckline that showed off her chest.
She wore the look with a small necklace and her dark blonde hair was left down. It looked as if the Rhode skincare founder was wearing her own products, which included the glazed-donut look — which she coined.
The last image in the photo shoot was a little less racy with denim overalls, a white t-shirt, and black boots, though the wife of Justin Bieber somehow managed to make it look sexy still.
Hailey Bieber talked about her marriage to famous singer Justin Bieber
During the interview, Hailey talked about her marriage, telling her interviewer she believes in growing together rather than growing first and then getting together with someone.
She said, “I just think life is changing all the time/ Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”
Hailey opened up about her and Justin getting married young
The pair have not had an easy time the last 6 months, especially after Hailey endured stroke-like symptoms from a blood clot in March.
It appeared as if the second Hailey was feeling better, her husband Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which lead him to facial paralysis in June. He was also forced to cancel several shows on his tour.
As if they weren’t dealing with enough already, Hailey released her Rhode skincare line that same month.
The paparazzi have been all over the Biebers since they got married, and unfortunately, she felt the need to stop talking about her husband.
She told InStyle, “It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you, and then it gets taken out of context.”
She added, “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”