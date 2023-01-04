Hailey Bieber stuns in all-leather look for lunch date with super casual Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber stunned in a leather ensemble for lunch with Kendall Jenner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hollywood besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner looked stunning in their respective styles as they met for lunch in West Hollywood, California. Bieber rocked an all-black and leather look for the outing, while Jenner went casual.

The two were photographed leaving the restaurant Great White after having lunch together along with some friends. Bieber dazzled as she walked down the street in a large leather trench coat.

The collared coat, adorned with buttons and pockets, reached below her knees and covered the majority of her outfit. She wore the coat’s waist belt and buttons undone, holding the jacket closed with her arms.

Underneath the jacket, she was wearing a pair of black pants and some leather shoes with a buckle on top. Bieber further added to the black theme with a pair of narrow rectangular sunglasses, which she wore over her eyes.

She opted to wear her brunette locks down for the lunch outing and accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jenner also donned a leather jacket and sunglasses, though her jacket was a glossy brown and her sunglasses were cat-eye shaped. She wore her jacket open over a more casual outfit.

Inside Hailey Bieber’s and Kendall Jenner’s friendship

Jenner wore her hair tied back as she exited the restaurant and shielded her face with one hand. Underneath her leather jacket, she went very casual with a black hoodie and black leggings.

She paired her casual outfit with some comfy-looking white sneakers and white socks pulled over her leggings. Jenner finished her look with a simple black bag slung over one shoulder.

Kendall Jenner went casual underneath some leather as she met up with her best friend, Hailey Bieber, for lunch. Pic credit: LESE / BACKGRID

It isn’t unusual to spot Jenner and Bieber enjoying lunch dates and other outings together. The pair have made it no secret that they have been best friends for years, with Jenner throwing Hailey’s bachelorette party in 2019 and the two frequently going on trips together.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been best friends for years. Pic credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Kendall revealed that Bieber first started out being best friends with her sister, Kylie Jenner. However, after hitting it off at Paris Fashion Week, Jenner “stole” Bieber from Kylie.

Ever since then, as Kendall stated, “She [Bieber] was my homie.” Just days before being spotted out for lunch together, Jenner and Bieber rang in the New Year in Aspen, Colorado together.

A month before that, Jenner jetted off to Tokyo, Japan, with Bieber to celebrate Bieber’s 26th birthday. The pair can often be seen ringing in the holidays and birthdays together.

Bieber and Jenner are two stylish best friends, and it has been sweet to see their friendship flourish over the years.

In addition to coming from prominent families and being known for their modeling, Bieber and Jenner are also both entrepreneurs. Jenner was the first to launch her business venture, with 818 Tequila making its debut in Spring 2021.

However, Bieber soon followed up by launching a skincare line, Rhode, in the summer of last year. The female-led business offers vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-developed skincare products that offer consumers a simple skincare routine.

The products have sold out fast as many seek the secret to Bieber’s signature “glazed donut look” skin. So far, the company offers three primary products, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment.

While the company only offers three products so far, Bieber has expansion plans. In an interview with Allure, she stated, “We would love to expand into sun care, body care, all of those things. Eventually. When I decide to have kids and get pregnant, I would love to do, like, belly balm.”

Rhode boasted a strong launch and has garnered quite a bit of interest from consumers. As it matures and adds more product offerings, it could become quite a significant figure in the skincare industry.