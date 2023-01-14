Hailey Bieber stunned in a little black dress while attending a birthday party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Hailey Bieber stepped out in all black with her husband, Justin Bieber, in West Hollywood for a birthday celebration. The 26-year-old model and socialite was spotted as she and Justin departed from Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party.

Bieber was seen leaving the venue with guards at either side of the door. Justin was just barely visible as he walked behind her while they exited the party.

Meanwhile, Bieber was stunning in a sheer black ensemble for the birthday bash. She started her look off with a very unique little black dress that was sleeveless and strapless.

The dress was made up of a tulle wrap and intricate lace, giving the dress a sheer appearance. Between the tulle wraps, Bieber’s toned midriff could be spotted underneath sheer lace.

The tulle wrap culminated in a bow-like appearance over the front of the dress. Meanwhile, she further added to her look with a pair of sheer suspender pantyhose under her LBD that showed off her long legs.

Keeping up with the black theme, she wore black pointed-toe stiletto-heeled pumps and had a sleek black leather purse slung over her shoulder.

Hailey and Justin Bieber attended Lori Harvey’s star-studded birthday bash

Bieber went light on the jewelry, boasting just a single pair of large dangle earrings. Meanwhile, she pulled her brunette locks back into a sleek bun but left her bangs loose and framing her face.

She also went for a subtle makeup look with glossy light pink lipstick and blush. Bieber didn’t appear to notice the camera and kept her eyes downward as she watched her step.

Justin struck a more casual look as he could be seen behind Bieber wearing a grey beanie, bulky white jacket, and ripped patched baggy jeans. He appeared to be wearing sneakers that peeked out from underneath his pant leg.

Harvey’s birthday bash was quite the affair as it was held at the celebrity hotspot, Lavo Ristorante, and attended by several big names. In addition to the Biebers, Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris were in attendance, as well as Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Ebony Riley.

Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her, Skye, Bieber, and Riley posing for a photo at the party. The group was all smiles and appeared to be enjoying Harvey’s birthday bash.

Harvey’s birthday bash seemed to be a success with its luxurious venue and star-studded guests.

Bieber is the CEO of skincare brand Rhode

Per usual, Bieber’s skin had its typical “glazed donut” glow in the photos snapped at Harvey’s birthday party. Her glowing skin is a constant promotion of her skincare line, Rhode.

Rhode is still a pretty green business, with Bieber only just launching the brand in the summer of 2022. However, it already boasts three products that serve as the foundation for customers’ skin treatment.

The products are a Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment. Bieber intended the products to be science-backed essentials for young folks looking to get into skincare.

Bieber has been actively promoting her new brand on social media, where Rhode boasts its own Instagram page. Bieber frequently uses social media to show off the results of Rhode and to educate her followers on some of the science behind the products.

Bieber also has some ambitious plans to expand Rhode and have it offer cosmetics, body care, and lifestyle products in addition to its skincare products.