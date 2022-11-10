Hailey Bieber stuns with short blonde hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Whether Hailey Bieber is posing for a professional photo shoot or snapping mirror selfies with her iPhone, she looks incredible.

She proved that statement to be true recently with a mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram Story.

The model wore a trendy outfit that was stylish and sporty at the same time. She always knows what to do when it comes to accessories, makeup, and hair.

It just goes to show that Hailey knows how to dress her best — even when she is at home chilling in her giant walk-in closet.

Not long before her lovely mirror selfie in a miniskirt and racing jacket, Hailey also shared a couple of photos to promote her skincare line Rhode Skin.

Hailey is passionate about Rhode Skin and she looks beautiful whenever she takes the time to show off her favorite products to potential buyers.

Hailey Bieber looks fabulous in a miniskirt

Hailey snapped a stunning mirror selfie wearing a black mini skirt that showed off tons of leg. The skirt had a small slit over one thigh, adding a stylish flair.

On top, she wore a black and white T-shirt tucked under a shiny racing jacket. The racing jacket was designed with yellow, white, and black material.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey Bieber shows off a sporty outfit. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

The yellow handbag she added to the look matched the yellow material over her shoulders and arms. On her feet, Hailey wore a pair of white socks tucked into black boots with platform heels.

She struck a pose in front of a wall-length mirror standing in front of several racks of clothing and accessories behind her. Hailey appeared to be fresh-faced with little to no makeup on while she wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle. She added a small pair of earrings to complete the look.

Hailey Bieber represents Rhode Skin well

Hailey posed for a couple of photos to tell her followers about Rhode Skin products on Instagram. In the first picture from her thread, she wore a black leather jacket with zippers on both sleeves.

Her pointed acrylic nails were painted in a neutral shade of polish, and her face looked fabulous with minimal makeup. In the second picture from the thread, Hailey wore a cable-knit sweater in white.

The sweater had long sleeves that she tucked her arms into. The material it was made out of looked incredibly warm and soft. She also wore a pair of thick socks pulled over her knees. A few inches of skin on her thighs were visible. In both images, Hailey’s dark brown hair was parted in the middle, long, and straight.