Hailey Bieber stuns in a crop top and oversized pants after Kanye West attack

Hailey Bieber was spotted out in Hollywood alone following an attack by Kanye West that may have cost him his friendship with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The skincare founder was headed to the Lacoste event in West Hollywood when she was photographed, and she looked stunning as usual.

The 25-year-old hasn’t lost her model touch as she kept her look fashionable for the event and managed to turn a few heads.

Hailey kept her look simple in an ink-blue bra top covered by an oversized blazer and matching oversized pants.

She wore her brunette hair down and kept her makeup simple, with the Rhode skincare founder showing off a perfect complexion.

The Lacoste event was attended by several celebrities, including Elsa Hosk, Paris Jackson, and Venus Williams.

Kanye West attacked Hailey Bieber over support of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Along with several other celebs that didn’t side with Kanye West, the rapper went on the attack of Hailey Bieber after she chose to share some words of support for her friend and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

It all went down after Kanye took aim at her following her criticism of his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt reveal at Paris Fashion Week. Gabriella called Kanye’s shirts “violence” and called him out for the attention-seeking act last week as he headlined a secret Yeezy show.

Soon after, Kanye hit back at Gabriella’s fashion sense, calling her “not a fashion person” as he made fun of her shoes.

Hailey Bieber was just one of many in the fashion industry to defend their friend, and in Hailey’s case, she posted words of encouragement for Gabriella following Kanye’s criticism.

On Instagram, over an image of the Vogue editor, Hailey wrote, “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Hailey didn’t even address Kanye or what had happened in her post.

Justin Bieber’s friendship with Kanye West may be over after attack on Hailey

In Kanye West’s attack on Hailey Bieber, he claimed the model and business owner had a nose job, making up a new and unflattering nickname for her reminiscent of the “Skete” days, calling her “nose job Hailey Baldloose.”

Kanye also posted a picture of Hailey and Drake from a 2016 article that suggested they may be an item and then told Justin Bieber to “come get your girl before I get mad.”

That move may be the end of his friendship with Justin, according to a report from TMZ. Their source claims that both Justin and Hailey are hurt by his recent and now-deleted Instagram attack, especially since they have been supportive of the rapper when he was having a hard time and also because Hailey never took aim at Kanye, only showing support for her friend instead.