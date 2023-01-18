Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a daring little black dress for a recent social media share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber has been changing up her usual style choices lately, and her recent social media share is no different.

The stunning 26-year-old wife to superstar singer Justin Bieber is certainly a star in her own right and needs no help from her husband when it comes to getting her fans and followers talking.

Off the runway, Hailey tends to keep her style hyper-casual, often donning comfortable staples, including sweats and oversized shirts.

However, that wasn’t the case with her recent post.

In fact, it was quite the opposite in this upload.

Instead of reaching for her reliable athleticwear, Hailey upped the ante with a daring and gorgeous little black dress.

Hailey Bieber strikes a stunning pose in black minidress for recent social media share

Over on her Instagram Stories, Hailey and her little black dress took center stage as she posed for the sultry shot.

Hailey used a neutral-toned wall as the backdrop for her snap, and it truly allowed her beauty to shine.

Hailey Bieber stuns in a form-fitting little black dress. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

She stood facing away from the camera but gazing at the lens over her shoulder. The stance gave the perfect look at the dress’ intricate gathered fabric design.

The hem of the tiny number hit the top of Hailey’s thigh, giving a glimpse at the garter used to hold up the outfit’s hosiery.

The ruched pieces also allowed for tastefully placed cutouts down Hailey’s side.

Hailey pulled all of her hair up and away from her face, leaving two tendrils to frame her soft, glam makeup look. The elegant hairstyle allowed her toned shoulders and perfectly bronzed skin to complete the look.

The picture obviously said everything Hailey could convey, as the post was made without a caption.

Hailey Bieber makes Forbes list, promotes her own Rhode brand

Hailey Bieber may be known for her model looks and being part of Hollywood’s Baldwin family, but she’s making her own mark in various industries outside of her modeling ventures.

Back in November, Hailey graced the cover of Forbes magazine as the face of their prestigious 30 Under 30 list.

Taking to her Instagram at the time, Hailey couldn’t help but share her excitement at being included on the list.

“Thank you so much @forbes @forbesunder30 so beyond excited about this cover,” her caption read, in part.

The entrepreneur went on to gush about her new skincare company Rhode skin.

According to the line’s Instagram page, the products include everything from lip treatments to moisturizers and personalized routines.

The brand prides itself on being vegan and cruelty-free.